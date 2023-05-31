Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, is launching a test of a new verification system in Canada, one that costs up to $19.99 a month for a version of the app that comes with enhanced features.

The company says that starting now, it is testing out what it calls a "subscription bundle" for both apps that not only verifies a user's identity via government ID, it also unlocks various support services for creators.

Anyone with an Instagram or Facebook account is eligible to sign up, but they must by over 18 and businesses are exempt. The app-based version will cost $19.99 a month, while a web-based version will cost slightly less, at $15.99.

Canada is just the latest country to be added to the service, as it was launched in Australia and New Zealand in February, followed by the U.S. in March and U.K. users earlier this month.

In addition to added protection from impersonation, more support services and other frills, anyone signing up for the service will get a "verified" badge on their profile.

Similar to Twitter changes

That mark of distinction is reminiscent of the blue "checkmark" badge that Twitter has long employed. Before it was bought by Elon Musk, Twitter would dole out blue checkmarks to verify the authenticity of certain accounts, although the exact requirements were always nebulous.

How will the paid social media verification process affect you? | About That Duration 7:36 A growing number of social media companies are changing the way they verify users, with a move to having them pay for the badges. About That producer Kieran Oudshoorn speaks with CBC News senior business reporter Anis Heydari about why it could affect how businesses and consumers interact online.

Last month, Musk made good on his threat to start charging for the service, removing the status from so-called "legacy" accounts that didn't agree to pay $8 US for verification, which comes with various perks above and beyond what the free version offers.

Similar to Twitter, Meta already verifies certain high-profile users or organizations, and the new service is not expected to bring any immediate changes to accounts that are already verified that way. But that may change.

"Long term, we want to build a subscription offering that's valuable to paid subscribers, including creators and businesses," Meta said. "As part of this vision, we are evolving the meaning of verified accounts on our apps so we can expand access to verification and more people can trust the accounts they interact with are authentic."