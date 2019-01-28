Meng, other Huawei executives face 13 charges in U.S.

The U.S. Department of Justice has announced 13 criminal charges against four executives from the Chinese telecom giant Huawei and Skycom Tech.

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, who is currently free on bail in Vancouver as the U.S. seeks her extradition, is among those charged.

Acting U.S. attorney general Matthew Whitaker said Monday that a grand jury in New York had recommended the charges.

He said the 13 counts of bank and wire fraud relate to Huawei's claim that its affiliate operating in Iran, Skycom, was a separate, unrelated company. As a result of that claim, it was able to borrow money from U.S. banks.

Skycom, which is based in Hong Kong did business in Iran on behalf of Huawei, he alleged.

"Huawei claimed Skycom was a separate company and not an affiliate and asserted all its business was in compliance with U.S. sanctions," Whitaker said.

The U.S. reimposed sanctions against Iran in August 2018.

He reaffirmed that the U.S. is seeking extradition of Meng and would formally file for the extradition by Tuesday, Canada's deadline.

Whitaker and FBI director Christopher Wray both thanked Canadian officials for their help.

The Department of Justice also announced 10 additional charges of wire fraud, trade theft and obstruction of justice against two other Huawei executives who it alleged tried to steal trade secrets.

It alleged the two executives tried to steal robotic technology from U.S. carrier T-Mobile to test smartphones' durability.

Whitaker said these were not "rogue employees" acting on their own, but that stealing intellectual property was a "way of doing business" encouraged by Huawei itself.

Washington has said it wants to try Meng on the allegations because, in her position as chief financial officer, she spoke directly to U.S. banks that loaned money.

She was arrested in Vancouver Dec. 1 while en route from Hong Kong to Mexico.

A B.C. court will determine whether she will be extradited.

Meng's arrest has touched off an ongoing diplomatic furor that resulted Sunday in the firing of John McCallum as Canada's ambassador to China after he publicly expressed confidence in her ability to fight extradition to the United States.

News of the charges comes just as the White House is making plans for a team of high-level economic advisers to meet a delegation from China later this week to talk trade between the two countries.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will take part in the two days of talks beginning Wednesday, along with the president's economic adviser Larry Kudlow and trade adviser Peter Navarro.