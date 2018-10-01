Canadian dollar, stocks rise after trade deal reached
Loonie climbs to 78 cents US, automobile and parts makers gain
Toronto stocks and the Canadian dollar rose at the start of trading Monday after Canada secured a deal for a trilateral trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico.
The TSX was up 80 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 16,154 at mid-morning, regaining ground it lost in the past month because of uncertainty around NAFTA negotiations.
The dollar jumped more than half a cent to 78.07 cents US.
The new deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), also buoyed U.S. markets, especially dairy and industrials. It gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian market and seems to diminish the threat of auto tariffs.
The Dow Jones industrial index was up 253 points at 26,711 at mid-morning, while the broader S&P index rose 22 points to 2,935.
Shares of Canada's largest auto parts company, Magna International Inc., were up nearly six per cent at $71.59, while Linamar Corp. was up seven per cent at $63.64 and Martinrea International Inc. gained 14 per cent at $15.07.
U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose punishing auto tariffs on Canada if it didn't reach a deal by Sept. 30..
As a side deal to the new pact, the Trump administration has agreed to exempt Canada if the United States imposes 25 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.
With files from Canadian Press
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.