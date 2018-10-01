Canadian dollar, stocks rise after trade deal reached

Toronto stocks and the Canadian dollar rose at the start of trading Monday after Canada secured a deal for a trilateral trade pact with the U.S. and Mexico.

The TSX was up 80 points, or 0.5 per cent, to 16,154 at mid-morning, regaining ground it lost in the past month because of uncertainty around NAFTA negotiations.

The dollar jumped more than half a cent to 78.07 cents US.

The new deal, called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), also buoyed U.S. markets, especially dairy and industrials. It gives U.S. farmers greater access to the Canadian market and seems to diminish the threat of auto tariffs.

The Dow Jones industrial index was up 253 points at 26,711 at mid-morning, while the broader S&P index rose 22 points to 2,935.

Shares of Canada's largest auto parts company, Magna International Inc., were up nearly six per cent at $71.59, while Linamar Corp. was up seven per cent at $63.64 and Martinrea International Inc. gained 14 per cent at $15.07.

U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened to impose punishing auto tariffs on Canada if it didn't reach a deal by Sept. 30..

As a side deal to the new pact, the Trump administration has agreed to exempt Canada if the United States imposes 25 per cent tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.