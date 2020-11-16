News from U.S. drug company Moderna Inc. that its potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate has also been more than 90 per cent effective in clinical trials sent stock markets soaring on Monday, boosting hopes that the global economy may soon fully convalesce and things could get back to normal.

Moderna announced before markets opened on Monday that its vaccine candidate appears to be 94.5 per cent effective, according to preliminary data from the company's ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of 30,000 volunteers.

The news echoed a similar announcement exactly one week ago from U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer, which sent investors cheering with word that its vaccine candidate appeared to be more than 90 per cent effective.

The news sent Moderna stock soaring eight per cent when stock markets opened on Monday, but it was also a badly needed shot in the arm for the stock market overall.

Early in the afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained almost 400 points to 29,856, having hit an all-time high earlier in the day. The broader S&P 500 also set a record high above 3,615 points, while in Toronto the S&P/TSX Composite Index gained about one per cent to 16,813.

Industries that have been the hardest hit by the pandemic, including the energy sector and anything to do with travel and tourism, rebounded most. The price of a barrel of oil gained about three per cent to $41.24 US a barrel.

Shares in oil company Suncor gained about five per cent to $19.13, their highest level in a month. Air Canada was up by about four per cent to $20.19 a share around midday. Both companies are still worth less than half of what they were valued at before the pandemic.

Shares in technology companies that have done very well in the pandemic, meanwhile — such as Amazon, Netflix, and Zoom — sold off.

Even as cases continue to mount in most developed economies, the positive signs around Moderna's potential vaccine had investors feeling that the pandemic could be closer to its end than to its beginning.

"It's not the end of the virus issue, but it's the first sign of the beginning of the end, which is always taken as a positive sign," said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"We won't get a true impact from this until the vaccine is manufactured and distributed widely, which probably won't happen until Q1 next year."