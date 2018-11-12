A steep drop in technology companies sent U.S. stocks sharply lower Monday, knocking off more than 500 points from the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off by more than 500 points or roughly two per cent to 25,493 as technology companies like Microsoft, Intel, Cisco and Apple were all sharply lower.

Apple shares fell to their lowest level in three months after reports suggesting iPhone demand is waning, especially in growing markets like Asia. An Apple component maker called Lumentum Holdings slashed its profit forecasts for the year on slower demand, which analysts interpreted as meaning Apple will be buying less of their products because their own devices aren't selling.

"Tech is definitely weighing (on the market)," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA Research. "The question really is growth. We continue to like tech going into next year, but we think it could be a little bit of a rocky period for the group as we continue through the last two months of the year."

Kim Forrest, senior portfolio manager at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh said since the technology companies were powered higher for years by showing any amount of growth, "any little bit of growth that goes away from the company, makes the company less desirable."

Financial shares were also lower. Investment bank Goldman Sachs was off by more than seven per cent at one point. "Expectations are really that the deregulation process that has benefited banks up to this point is going to be slowed down with the Democrats in charge," Bell said.

The Toronto Stock Exchange held up slightly better, off about half a per cent to 15,290.The main reason for the comparative strength of Canada's biggest stock market was oil, which weighs heavily on the TSX's performance.

After a 10-day slide, the price of oil was higher on Monday after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries or OPEC announced plans to cut production.

After a weekend meeting, the oil cartel announced that Saudi Arabia plans to reduce exports by around 500,000 barrels a day from November to December. And Iranian oil sanctions recently kicked in that should theoretically also reduce the global supply of oil, boosting prices of what is available. Oil gained about $1 to just over $60 US per barrel, late in the trading day.

"It should help energy stocks, yes, but whether or not it helps the overall market, that correlation is not clear a whole lot of times," said Randy Frederick, vice-president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin.