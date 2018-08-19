Google's following you and Greyhound bus deserts: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Google's tracking you, even if you tell it not to

Some Google apps on Android devices and iPhones store your location data even if you've used privacy settings that say they will prevent it from doing so, a new investigation found. Google notes your location when you open the maps app, and the weather app also knows where you are.

300 communities could lose bus service without Greyhound

When Greyhound ends service in Western Canada in October, it will create bus deserts in many areas. Regional carriers plan to pick up some routes, but they only stop in 150 communities, compared to Greyhound's 360. As it stands now, 300 communities from B.C. to Manitoba will have no regional bus service at all.

Some communities in Western Canada will lose inter-city bus service when Greyhound ends its routes in the region later this year. (Briar Stewart/CBC)

Airbnb wants to be regulated, taxed

Airbnb's critics have long asked for the short-term rental company to be regulated and taxed, and it's now telling the government that's OK. "I know people get shocked when we say that, but we do. We think we should be contributing," the company's Canadian public policy manager said.

In a submission to the Canadian government, Airbnb officials say they would be OK with facing regulations and imposing taxes on its hosts. (Gabrielle Lurie/Reuters)

Canadian cities among the world's most livable

Calgary, Vancouver and Toronto were in the top 10 of an annual global ranking by the Economist Intelligence Unit of the world's most livable cities. Calgary, which was ranked No. 4, received the top ranking among Canadian cities. Vancouver was sixth, and Toronto seventh. Vienna was named the most livable city in the world.

Calgary, Vancouver, and Toronto have ranked among the top 10 livable cities in the world in the latest ranking by the Economist Intelligence Unit. (Jeff McIntosh/Canadian Press)

What else is going on

Skip the Dishes changed its contract with drivers.The changes prevent drivers from joining any class action against the company. The contract was amended days before a driver filed court documents for a lawsuit.