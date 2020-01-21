Don't fall for this COVID loan scam; You might qualify for a credit card refund: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet
Newsletter: Consumer and health news you need from the week
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.
Loan scam targeting Canadians during tough times
As more and more people find themselves out of work, the need for financial relief only grows. But some fraudsters have already started taking advantage of vulnerable Canadians looking for temporary loans. Marketplace's Makda Ghebreslassie reports.
WATCH | A loan scam targeting Canadians during the pandemic:
Already, Canadians have lost more than $1.2 million to COVID-19-related scams.
Check your credit card bill. You may be in for an unexpected financial windfall
It's the Marketplace story that keeps on giving. Back in 2018, we investigated how some credit card companies were charging consumers for insurance coverage they didn't sign up for. Since then, we've had numerous viewers reach out to say they've successfully fought back against the fees.
Reg Evans, pictured below, is one of 13 people who have contacted CBC in the past three months to report they've been refunded a combined total of more than $50,000. Read more
Why you might be seeing delays on your Canada Post packages
If you're still waiting for a package from Canada Post, it's probably because they're swamped. The agency says it's processing as many packages a day as it does during the busy Christmas season, and is advising customers to expect delays while it grapples with backlogs at processing centres across the country. Read more
How one nursing home director's fast actions may have saved lives
Terry Tonkovich, the executive director of the Ivan Franko Home for seniors in Etobicoke, Ont., acted quickly to implement a comprehensive pandemic plan, and that might have made all the difference. The Ivan Franko Home has zero cases of COVID-19, even as nearby homes like the Eatonville Care Centre have found themselves under siege from the virus. Read more
What else is going on?
Free online 'threat blocker' launched in Canada as successful COVID-19 scams multiply
As the number of successful pandemic-related scams continues to grow online, Canada's cyber spy agency is helping to launch a new — and free — threat-blocking tool for all Canadians to use.
Guelph company develops rapid, portable COVID-19 test kit
The test kit takes an hour to get results, and is as accurate as lab testing, says the company.
Food delivery service Foodora says it's closing in Canada on May 11
The company had been fighting an attempt by its workers to unionize.
No more middle seats? Airlines ponder new normal of flying in era of COVID-19
United, Delta, WestJet, EasyJet and other airlines have stopped putting people in the middle seat.
Marketplace needs your help
We're continuing to investigate the crisis inside Canada's care homes.
Our team is working with CBC's The National to search for answers about what went wrong and we need you to help us get it right.
Do you have access to information that you want to share with us?
Email us: marketplace@cbc.ca
Catch up on past episodes of Marketplace anytime on CBC Gem.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.