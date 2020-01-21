Don't fall for this COVID loan scam; You might qualify for a credit card refund: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Loan scam targeting Canadians during tough times

As more and more people find themselves out of work, the need for financial relief only grows. But some fraudsters have already started taking advantage of vulnerable Canadians looking for temporary loans. Marketplace's Makda Ghebreslassie reports.

WATCH | A loan scam targeting Canadians during the pandemic:

It's a time of financial difficulties for Canadians, but many who were searching for loans weren't expecting this unsolicited offer to wind up in their inbox. It looks legitimate, until they ask you to pay hundreds upfront to secure a $20,000 loan. It's called an "advance fee" loan scam. And the Better Business Bureau is warning Canadians that it's on the rise. Watch Makda Ghebresslassie's story. 1:48

Already, Canadians have lost more than $1.2 million to COVID-19-related scams.

Check your credit card bill. You may be in for an unexpected financial windfall

It's the Marketplace story that keeps on giving. Back in 2018, we investigated how some credit card companies were charging consumers for insurance coverage they didn't sign up for. Since then, we've had numerous viewers reach out to say they've successfully fought back against the fees.

Reg Evans, pictured below, is one of 13 people who have contacted CBC in the past three months to report they've been refunded a combined total of more than $50,000. Read more

Reg Evans, a Milton, Ont., resident, was able to get a full refund for credit card insurance he didn't sign up for. (Danna Evans)

Why you might be seeing delays on your Canada Post packages

If you're still waiting for a package from Canada Post, it's probably because they're swamped. The agency says it's processing as many packages a day as it does during the busy Christmas season, and is advising customers to expect delays while it grapples with backlogs at processing centres across the country. Read more

Canada Post has seen a surge in demand for parcel delivery during the pandemic, with numbers comparable to what the service normally processes during the holiday season. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

How one nursing home director's fast actions may have saved lives

Terry Tonkovich, the executive director of the Ivan Franko Home for seniors in Etobicoke, Ont., acted quickly to implement a comprehensive pandemic plan, and that might have made all the difference. The Ivan Franko Home has zero cases of COVID-19, even as nearby homes like the Eatonville Care Centre have found themselves under siege from the virus. Read more

So far, there have been no cases of coronavirus — and no deaths — at the Ivan Franko Home for seniors in Etobicoke, Ont. 'We’ve been lucky and we’re trying hard. It’s been a lot of work,' says Terry Tonkovich, the executive director of the home. (CBC)

What else is going on?

Free online 'threat blocker' launched in Canada as successful COVID-19 scams multiply

As the number of successful pandemic-related scams continues to grow online, Canada's cyber spy agency is helping to launch a new — and free — threat-blocking tool for all Canadians to use.

Guelph company develops rapid, portable COVID-19 test kit

The test kit takes an hour to get results, and is as accurate as lab testing, says the company.

Food delivery service Foodora says it's closing in Canada on May 11

The company had been fighting an attempt by its workers to unionize.

No more middle seats? Airlines ponder new normal of flying in era of COVID-19

United, Delta, WestJet, EasyJet and other airlines have stopped putting people in the middle seat.

Marketplace needs your help

We're continuing to investigate the crisis inside Canada's care homes.



Our team is working with CBC's The National to search for answers about what went wrong and we need you to help us get it right.



Do you have access to information that you want to share with us?



Email us: marketplace@cbc.ca

