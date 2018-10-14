Testing truck safety and Canada's top plastic polluters: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Got (Canadian) milk?

The latest trade deal allowing more U.S. milk to pour into Canada has sparked a rallying cry to buy Canadian dairy. The Canadian government has said farmers will be compensated for their losses, but concerns remain about compensation details.

"It is our livelihood and it is our future," Ontario farmer Ryan Wert said.

Many Canadian dairy farmers are worried about the arrival of more U.S. dairy products in Canada. (Submitted by Lila Lee)

Canada's top plastic polluters

Much of the plastic trash cleaned up from Canadian shorelines can be traced back to Nestlé, Tim Hortons, PepsiCo, the Coca-Cola Company and McDonald's, according to Greenpeace Canada. The head of the organization's oceans and plastics campaign hopes the findings will have an impact on the companies.

The audit sought to identify the major corporate contributors to plastic waste polluting shorelines, green spaces and communities. (Stan Williams/Greenpeace)

U.S. probe of Ticketmaster

A congressman is calling on the U.S. attorney general to investigate possible "corruption" and "market malfeasance" at global entertainment giant Live Nation. This follows a recent CBC/Toronto Star report that exposed a secret partnership between the company's Ticketmaster division and scalpers.

CBC's Dave Seglins, left, went undercover as a scalper at a ticket industry convention in Las Vegas, where a sales team from Ticketmaster was pitching scalpers on its professional reseller program. (Rachel Houlihan/CBC)

Deciem closes stores, CEO ousted

Deciem, the upstart Canadian cosmetics company behind the hugely popular, The Ordinary beauty line, closed its stores because of alleged criminal activity within the company. CEO Brandon Truaxe was also ousted — at least for now — after a judge approved an Ontario court application from Estée Lauder Companies Inc., which holds a reported 28 per cent stake in Deciem.

Deciem CEO Brandon Truaxe was removed from his position — on an interim basis — through a successful court application Friday. (Bill Arnold/CBC)

What else is going on

Here's some more dairy news: an Ontario distillery is making vodka out of cow's milk. According to the Dairy Distillery's founder, the finished product looks like any other vodka except that it has "absolutely no burn, a sweet smell and a caramel-y finish."

WestJet's first three long-distance Dreamliners will take off in April 2019. The new planes will offer direct, international flights between Calgary, Dublin and Paris, in addition to the already established Calgary-to-London route.

This week in recalls and warnings

This foam soap could be contaminated with bacteria; these ski bindings could pose a fall hazard; these adult tricycles could pose serious crash and injury hazards; these yoga chairs could pose an injury hazard; these rubber critter toys could contain levels of lead in excess of the allowable limit; the batteries in these solar-powered fixtures could potentially cause a fire and the control board inside these golf cart chargers can fail and overheat.

Watch this week: Testing truck safety

What does it take to haul 80,000 pounds down Canada's high-speed roads? Depends on where you live in the country.

We hired someone to get his truck driving licence in Saskatchewan. And get this — he passes his road test after only 16 hours of training. But wait until you watch what happens when we send him to take a road test in Ontario.

After the Humboldt Broncos tragedy, even those in the industry argue it's time to standardize truck driving training nationwide.