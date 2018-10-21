Speaking out against Ticketmaster and call centre tricks: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Find a call centre unhelpful? You were probably right

Have you tried to call and cancel a telecom service only to be passed from one employee to another? Our friends at Go Public reveal it's because call centre staff often receive incentives for sales and lose commissions when something is cancelled. Former employees describe tricks used to prevent you from cancelling and offered advice on how you can get around them.

Band managers speak out against Ticketmaster

Managers of bands including Radiohead and the Pixies are not happy with Ticketmaster after the company's secretive partnerships with scalpers were revealed. In a series of emails obtained by CBC, managers say Ticketmaster has outright denied working with scalpers.

In their emails, the band managers ask Ticketmaster: "Was this all just bollocks for public consumption when in fact you are taking a hypocritical and unprincipled stance and actually assisting scalpers?"

CBC has obtained emails from some band managers who are angry about Ticketmaster's partnerships with ticket scalpers. (Dan McGarvey/CBC )

What happened when pot became legal

You've probably heard this already, but legal cannabis went on sale in Canada this week. The first shoppers were greeted with long lines. Some stores ran out of product quickly, but spirits were generally high. The rules on cannabis consumption vary depending on where you live, so check out this handy guide. Pot prices also vary, but New Brunswickers are paying the highest prices.

Some Canadians looking to buy legal cannabis faced long lines and product shortages. (Ryan Remiorz/Canadian Press)

Chiropractor crackdown

The College of Chiropractors of B.C. is cracking down on members who claim they can treat conditions there's no evidence they can help. If a chiropractor is advertising they can treat conditions including cancer, diabetes, infertility, infections, autism, or Alzheimer's, they have to stop by Nov 1.

The College of Chiropractors of B.C. has set a Nov. 1 deadline for members to stop advertising claims they can treat certain conditions. (CBC)

What else is going on

Your online shopping might be delayed if rotating Canada Post strikes start Monday. Members voted in favour of the strike at the end of September.

If you want a snack and don't want to leave the house, delivery is coming. Delivery service Foodora announced a partnership with 7-Eleven in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton starting last week.

Recall alerts

The suction cups on this baby bath may not adhere to the tub; These slime and putty toys could contain too much boric acid; These Barrel-O-Slime toys could also contain too much boric acid; These Country Natural weiners may contain undeclared milk; This assisted flushing system could burst; Parts of this toy bus could break off and cause a choking hazard and the phthalate levels on these stuffed toys could exceed allowable levels.

Watch next week:

Filthy flights: What are the dirtiest airplane surfaces?

When you board a flight, do you ever wonder how clean it really is? From seat belts and tray tables, to bathrooms and blankets, we swab and test three major airlines — Air Canada, WestJet and Porter. And we go beyond the surface to check the air quality too.

Before we reveal the answer on Oct. 26, we're asking you: What do you think is the dirtiest spot on an airplane?