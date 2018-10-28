Telecoms at CRTC, gendered products and dirty airplanes: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Telecom practices vs. CRTC

The CRTC has been hearing about issues consumers have with Canada's telecom companies all week. It started with testimony from people who signed a contract for one price, only to have it changed months later. The hearing also included stories about how salespeople failed to give mystery shoppers key information about a new cellphone plan.

Gendered products pushback

Mansize Kleenex? Lady-friendly chips? These are just a few of the gendered products that recently received consumer backlash, leading a company to change its marketing plan. One marketing expert says firms that ignore these criticisms risk big losses because discussions about gender aren't going away.

Products specifically targeting men or women have faced backlash in the last year and companies are starting to listen. (Dmitri Ma/Shutterstock)

Flu shot failure

Did last year's flu shot fail you? You weren't alone. Last year's vaccine was only 17 per cent effective against the dominant flu strain. The good news is researchers have higher hopes this year. The Centers for Disease Control says the vaccine is a better match for the strains expected to dominate the 2018-2019 flu season. And a milder flu season is also being predicted.

Researchers have more confidence in the flu vaccine for the 2018-2019 season after the previous year's batch wasn't a good match for the most prevalent strains. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Loophole in fertility system

Patients of a low-cost fertility clinic in Calgary say Effortless IVF failed them. Some say their treatments were delayed, frustrating or didn't happen at all. The clinic doesn't have a full-time doctor and patients are concerned about the lack of oversight.

Some of the patients of a low-cost fertility clinic in Calgary are speaking about their frustrating experiences at the clinic. (Submitted by John Saunders)

WestJet's discount airline Swoop cancelled 24 flights because of delayed approvals. The company is awaiting regulatory approval to operate in the U.S. and can't fly there until until Oct. 27.

A salmonella outbreak has hit five provinces. Health officials say 45 people have become sick in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Quebec. Most of the people who were sick reported eating cucumbers, but other sources are still being considered.

Communities across Canada have been hit by rotating Canada Post strikes. The strikes started Monday when walkouts shut down operations in Victoria, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont., and Halifax. The government has brought in a mediator to try and reach an agreement with the postal workers union.

This week in recalls

