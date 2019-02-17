Oversold flights, the safety of breast implants and self-checkouts: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

'Duped' by oversold flights?

It's no secret many airlines overbook flights, but industry insiders told our colleagues at Go Public passengers are deliberately "duped" into thinking they'll get a seat. Agents said they are told to send passengers to the gate knowing they may not have a seat. Air Canada has said overselling affects less than one per cent of passengers.

Re-examining the safety of breast implants

Health Canada has reopened a safety review of textured breast implants after CBC's Implant Files investigation raised awareness of possible risks. Since the stories were published, Health Canada said there have been 44 confirmed or suspected cases of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma.

Our investigation looked at how breast implants are marketed by plastic surgeons, and followed a woman getting her implants removed because she believes they made her sick.

Health Canada said there have been 44 confirmed or suspected cases of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma since the Implant Files stories were published. (Terri McGregor)

Self-checkouts: convenient of infuriating?

Self-checkouts have become increasingly popular, but some retailers are pulling the plug. Several Toronto Canadian Tire locations have replaced the self-checkout with a more "efficient" single-line system. But one business consultant said shoppers shouldn't expect the end of self-checkout anytime soon.

Some Canadian Tires removing their self-checkouts and using a single-line system instead. (Canadian Tire/Facebook)

Diabetes Canada makes changes after volunteer notices missing donations

When Garth Mallett noticed his cheque to Diabetes Canada hadn't been cashed, he found out a donation kit containing $325 had gone missing. Two years later, the money hasn't been found. But Diabetes Canada now has volunteers take donation kits directly to a bank instead of a local businesses.

Garth Mallett still doesn't know where the money he collected for Diabetes Canada went. (Dave Laughlin/CBC)

What else is going on?

Problems with labelling mean you may not be eating the fish you think you purchased. Research from the University of Guelph found mislabelling compounded at each stage of the supply chain.

The latest in recalls

These Ford pickup trucks could suddenly downshift into first gear because of a glitch sending a signal from the transmission speed sensor. The recall affects 1.26 million vehicles in the U.S. and 221,000 in Canada.

Plus: These bakery products could be affected by a mice infestation; This pool gate could be a drowning hazard and this heater could be a fire hazard if it tips over.

This week on Marketplace

We're on a break this week, but will be back Feb. 22 with a new episode.

This week we're re-airing Filthy Flights: When you board a flight, do you ever wonder how clean it really is? From the seatbelts and tray tables, to bathrooms, and blankets, we swabbed and tested three major airlines — Air Canada, WestJet and Porter.