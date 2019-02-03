Undercover in a nursing home, secret scalpers OK and ginger ale labels: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Canada Dry is dropping 'made from real ginger' claims

The drink's labels will be changed after years of fighting false advertising lawsuits over how much ginger, if any, is in the beverage. The decision to change the label initially didn't include Canada because the company settled in the U.S. to "avoid" returning to court, but changed the plan after a lawsuit was filed in B.C.

Ticketmaster's secret scalper program breaks no federal law

It breaks no law under the Competition Act federal investigators say, hinting provinces may want to look at consumer protection violations. The program, uncovered by a CBC/Toronto Star investigation, uses professional scalpers and a computer program to resell millions of tickets.

CBC News investigative journalist Dave Seglins, left, went undercover as a scalper at a ticket industry convention in Las Vegas, where a sales team from Ticketmaster was pitching scalpers on its professional reseller program. (Rachel Houlihan/CBC)

Who gets your info when you sign up for a mailing list?

This woman was devastated when a package of baby formula samples arrived at her door after she miscarried. She signed up for a mailing list at Motherhood Maternity expecting to receive emails about sales and promotions at the store. But her information, including her due date, was shared with an outside company. Our colleagues at CBC Go Public look at how this happens.

Ekaterina Mansouri had no idea how many companies would get her personal information — including her due date — when she signed up for a mailing list at a maternity clothing store. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Piracy notices can't demand cash

Copyright holders that send out notices about illegally downloaded content can no longer threaten legal action or demand a payment (including a settlement fee), a new federal ruling says. The notices also can't ask for a user's personal information. But some Canadians didn't get the memo in time and have already paid up.

Copyright holders that send out notices about illegally downloaded content can no longer threaten legal action or demand a payment. (CBC)

What else is going on?

Uber is looking to expand ride options, booze delivery. The company says it's looking to offer more modes of transportation in the coming year. Uber also wants to add alcohol delivery to its Uber Eats service across Canada, something currently offered in B.C . Watch our recent investigation into food delivery services, including Uber Eats.

RBC apologizes to customers who signed up for an accelerated mortgage, but didn't receive one. In some cases, customers ended up not being signed up for the fastest payment option available.

Ontario home buyers may get more info about multiple offers.Current rules only allow the seller's broker to disclose the number of competing offers, but not the details of them. The province recently launched consultations about the Real Estate and Business Brokers Act to possibly change that rule.

The latest in recalls

Some products sold by ayurvedic clinics in B.C. and Ontario were found to contain lead and mercury.

Also, these Husqvarna mowers could short circuit; these chicken pieces could be contaminated with salmonella and bolts on the safety cover of these gas-powered Kubota mowers could loosen.

This week on Marketplace

Crying out for Care: Undercover nursing home investigation

This week Marketplace is undercover at a nursing home and we see how front-line staff are overwhelmed, rushing from person to person, unable to take residents to the toilet or properly wash them. (CBC)

Do you ever wonder what life is really like for your parent or grandparent in their nursing home? We did too. So we sent a producer to volunteer undercover with a hidden camera at a typical Ontario long-term care home. We saw front-line staff who are overwhelmed, rushing from person to person, unable to take residents to the toilet or properly wash them.

We also talk to the daughter of an elderly woman who died crying out for help after her call bell was placed just out of reach. It took hidden camera footage to find out what really happened.

