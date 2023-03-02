Secret sources of palm oil; rising roaming rates: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Trying to avoid palm oil? Good luck spotting it on most labels

Trying to avoid palm oil? Unclear labelling makes it nearly impossible Duration 2:08 CBC Marketplace reveals why palm oil is so easy to spot in some products, and almost impossible in others.

Eco-conscious consumers might have heard about palm oil being used in some of their favourite packaged foods, but did you know palm oil, and its many derivatives can be found in other consumer goods too?



This week Marketplace is taking a closer look at some of the secret sources of palm oil, and why it's so tricky to spot in other products like toothpaste, deodorant, lotions, shampoos and makeup.



Canadian labelling laws do require food items containing palm oil, or one of its many derivatives, to be clearly labelled. However, that is not the case for other consumer products.



"There is zero requirement to tell you that it's palm oil," says environmental author Adria Vasil, who's been tracking environmental concerns linked to palm oil for over a decade.



"If you are coming to the store expecting to walk through here and just make informed choices by looking at the ingredients and staying away from palm … good luck," says Vasil. Read more



Friday night, Marketplace takes a closer look at which products contain palm oil, and asks what is being done to help consumers make a more informed choice when it comes to the controversial ingredient.



Here's some of the top scams — and how to avoid them

What you need to know to protect yourself from fraud Duration 2:09 In the final chapter of CBC Toronto's investigative series, The Cost of Fraud, reporter Angelina King explores some of the most prominent frauds reported in Ontario last year and provides tips to help protect yourself from falling victim to them.

It's Fraud Awareness Month, and CBC Toronto's latest investigative series has been digging into Ontario's growing fraud problem.



These stats might be for Ontario only, but we can all learn what to watch out for when it comes to scams.



Ontarians reported the highest losses from investment scams, including the rise of cryptocurrency investment frauds. Fraudsters set up fake-but-convincing cryptocurrency investment websites and entice people to invest on social media.



If you get a pitch to invest that sounds too good to be true, experts suggest taking some time to run the pitch past two people. A sense of urgency is usually a red flag.



The grandparent scam is also of concern to experts. Fraudsters pretend to be a relative or grandchild and need the grandparent's help with money to get them out of trouble. A second fraudster will then pretend to be a police officer to tell the victim a courier will come to pick up money. Read more

Travelling soon? Get ready to pay higher cellphone roaming rates

A man makes a phone call using his mobile phone at the Trocadero Square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, May 16, 2014. (Christian Hartmann/Reuters)

Two of Canada's largest telecom providers are raising the fees they charge customers when they use their devices outside of Canada just in time for March break.



Starting March 8, Telus will charge customers $14 a day when they roam on their devices in the United States, and $16 a day when they do so internationally. That's an increase from $12 and $15, respectively. Customers of the Telus-owned discount brand Koodo will see a similar fee hike.



Rival Bell is making a similar move starting the following day, raising its U.S. roaming rate from $12 to $13, and going from $15 to $16 internationally. Those increases will also be in effect at Bell-owned subsidiaries including Virgin Mobile.



There's no indication that Rogers has similar plans to raise roaming rates, but as it stands, customers at Rogers and its flanker brands including Chatr and Fido pay $12 to roam in the U.S. and $15 internationally.



CBC News reached out for comment to all three companies for this story, asking for an explanation for the move.



A spokesperson for Telus said the company needed more time to respond.



Bell cited Statistics Canada data showing that overall wireless prices have declined in the past year, despite "price increases from our suppliers" and "increasing costs to our business," without elaborating.



Rogers outlined the company's roaming rates, but declined comment as to whether they had increased recently or were about to. Read more

What else is going on?

Interest rates are up, so why hasn't the rate on our savings accounts budged?

One expert says it boils down to consumer complacency: we like to keep our money in a bank we know and trust, rather than shop around.

What to know about TikTok, and what it knows about you.

The hottest TikTok trend is Western governments banning it from their employees' phones.

Why some Canadians are buying houses without the help of a Realtor

Yes, you can save a lot of money. And yes, it means taking significant risk.

