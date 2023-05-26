EV charging challenges, changes to cigarettes: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Are Canada's competition laws outdated? Some say it's time for change

Do Canada's competition rules need a shakeup? Duration 6:13 The Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell sat down with the CBC's Nisha Patel to talk about why he's pushing for reform.

Whether checking in at the airport or checking out at the grocery store, it seems everywhere you turn these days, you find frustrated consumers. Many complain about high prices or limited choices across sectors — and blame lack of competition.

But now, the federal government is looking to update Canada's competition laws — possibly the most significant review in decades. Everything seems to be on the table, from tiny tweaks to a major overhaul.

Commissioner of Competition Matthew Boswell is one of those pushing for reforms.

"I think it's fair to say, unfortunately, that the Competition Act is lagging behind our international peers," said Boswell. He heads up the Competition Bureau, which aims to boost competition within sectors to benefit consumers. It's recommending more than 50 changes to the act.

The changes aren't radical, he says.

"They are really aimed at bringing us to the starting line in terms of competition law enforcement in the modern, digital world."

For one, the bureau wants the power to compel companies to share information. It's currently studying the rise in food prices at grocery stores, for example, but the companies involved only have to provide details about their business voluntarily. The bureau says changing that would allow it to conduct stronger investigations.

Another recommendation is to enact tougher rules on mergers. One of the most high-profile mergers recently was the massive tie-up of Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications, which was approved by the federal government in March.

Boswell says the current rules can lead to greater concentration, and are out of step with those of peer countries, like the U.S. or Australia. Read more

Here's what it's really like to drive an electric car

The federal government has proposed regulations that would require 20 per cent of all passenger vehicles sold in Canada to be electric starting in 2026, moving up to 60 per cent of all sales by 2030. (Tobias Schwarz/Getty Images)

Vancouver's Akiko Hara thought she could make a dent in the climate change crisis by purchasing her first electric vehicle. What she says she didn't anticipate was her life revolving around charging it.

In a First Person piece for CBC News, Hara details waiting 30-40 minutes for an electric vehicle charging station, despite an app telling her two chargers were available five minutes prior.

When she purchased the car, she expected it was only a matter of time before her condo installed a charger, considering the support from the provincial government and the increasing number of electric cars on the roads each year. The condo's council later voted against assessing whether to install chargers, claiming the assessment was too expensive, and would benefit too few people.

For Hara, getting access to public chargers in Vancouver seems to be getting harder each month. And while she says she doesn't regret purchasing an electric vehicle, she does wish things were easier. Read more

Cigarette warnings are about to get even harder to ignore

Canadian smokers will soon see warnings printed on individual cigarettes Duration 2:06 Starting Aug. 1, Canada will become the first country to put warning labels on individual cigarettes. The warnings will include messages like ‘Cigarettes cause cancer’ and ‘Cigarettes cause impotence.’ It’s part of Canada’s national anti-tobacco strategy, but experts say warning labels alone won’t get people to butt out.

Health Canada says new warning labels will be printed directly on cigarettes in an effort to deter new smokers, encourage quitting and reduce tobacco-related deaths — a world first that experts hope will have a significant impact.

There will be sets of six warnings that will change in rotation with messages like: "Cigarettes cause cancer," "Cigarettes damage your organs," "Tobacco smoke harms children" and "Poison in every puff."

Health Canada will also put new warnings on cigarette packaging, taking up a minimum of 75 per cent of its main display area, that can be updated with the latest research available without having to change the regulations.

"Having a warning on every cigarette sold in Canada is a world precedent-setting measure," said Rob Cunningham, senior policy analyst at the Canadian Cancer Society.

"The health warning is going to be there during every smoke break. And for youth who experiment by borrowing a cigarette from a friend, they'll have exposure to the health warning there as well. I expect that many countries internationally will follow this Canadian world first."

The regulations will begin to come into effect on Aug.1, but full changes won't come until 2025. Read more

What else is going on?

Here's what you need to know about repaying student loans this year

Canada eliminated interest on federal student loans, but some provinces still charge it.

What N.S. homeowners need to know about wildfire insurance claims

It's estimated more than 200 structures have been damaged by wildfire.

BMO has officially taken over Air Miles

The bank says it plans to expand the program with new ways to earn and redeem points, and improve the travel booking platform.

