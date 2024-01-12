Which gym surface is the germiest?; What's really inside bottled water?: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Is your new year's resolution to hit up the gym more? You'll want to read this first

Marketplace swabbed surfaces at three popular fitness chains to find the germiest surface at the gym. (Jenny Cowley/CBC)

Sweat, heavy breathing, warm temperatures and lots of people — the gym is the perfect environment for bacteria to thrive in, which is why wiping equipment down is a normal part of gym etiquette.



But does a quick wipe really eliminate all those germs? CBC's Marketplace swabbed equipment at several popular national gym chains to find out which surface harbours the most bacteria.



With training and supplies from an accredited laboratory in Mississauga, Ont., Marketplace visited some of the largest for-profit gym chains: three Goodlife Fitness, three Anytime Fitness and three Planet Fitness locations in the Greater Toronto Area.



"Our own microbes are absolutely fine, but the minute that we start touching other people's microbes, especially if they're pathogenic, it can lead to infection," said microbiologist and self-proclaimed "germ guy" Jason Tetro.



While you're more likely to get sick from someone breathing heavily next to you, there are a few other things lurking at the gym that you should be wary of.



"Staphylococcus aureus is the big one," said Tetro, who explained that contact could result in a skin infection for those with open sores or cuts. One particular strain of staphylococcus, known as MRSA, is antibiotic-resistant, and Health Canada warns that it can be found on gym equipment.



Experts also recommended testing for yeast and mould, which tend to grow in warm, damp environments and can cause various conditions such as yeast infections and athlete's foot. Elevated levels could indicate a lack of proper cleaning, as these organisms are harder to kill than most bacteria.



Marketplace also tested for total bacterial count, where elevated levels could indicate how long it's been since a surface has been cleaned and how effective the process was at removing germs.



At each gym location, after consulting with experts, CBC journalists swabbed five popular pieces of equipment — an elliptical, a barbell, a dumbbell, an exercise mat, a yoga ball — as well as the shower floor, to determine microbial counts.



In written statements, Planet Fitness, Anytime Fitness and Goodlife Fitness all said they're committed to providing a safe and clean environment for their employees and customers.



To see the full ranking of surfaces, from least germy to germiest, read more.



You can also watch the full Marketplace episode, where we dig into fitness myths and other germy surfaces to watch out for at the gym, any time on CBC Gem.

When you drink bottled water, you're drinking lots and lots of plastic particles

A person drinks a bottle of water in the shade during a July 2023 heat wave in Phoenix, Ariz. Scientists analyzed bottled water from three different brands in the U.S. and found an average of 240,000 plastic particles per litre. (Ross D. Franklin/The Associated Press)

The average litre of bottled water has nearly a quarter million pieces of ever-so-tiny nanoplastics, detected and categorized for the first time by a microscope using dual lasers.



Scientists long figured there were lots of these microscopic plastic pieces, but until researchers at Columbia and Rutgers universities did their calculations they never knew how many or what kind.



Looking at five samples from each of three common bottled water brands, researchers found particle levels ranged from 110,000 to 400,000 per litre, averaging at around 240,000, according to a study in Monday's Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.



These are particles that are less than a micron in size. There are 25,400 microns — also called micrometres because it is a millionth of a metre — in an inch. A human hair is about 83 microns wide.



Previous studies have looked at bigger microplastics that range from the visible five millimetres, less than a quarter of an inch, to one micron. About 10 to 100 times more nanoplastics than microplastics were discovered in bottled water, the study found.



Researchers still can't answer the big question: are those nanoplastic pieces harmful to health?



"That's currently under review. We don't know if it's dangerous or how dangerous," said study co-author Phoebe Stapleton, a toxicologist at Rutgers in New Jersey. "We do know that they are getting into the tissues (of mammals, including people) and the current research is looking at what they're doing in the cells."



The International Bottled Water Association said in a statement: "There currently is both a lack of standardized (measuring) methods and no scientific consensus on the potential health impacts of nano- and microplastic particles. Therefore, media reports about these particles in drinking water do nothing more than unnecessarily scare consumers." Read more.



Wondering where Canadian recyclables really end up? We posed as plastic brokers in Malaysia to expose the lucrative recycling business. You can watch that story any time on CBC Gem.

Big Canadian banks may be making misleading claims on sustainability, says securities complaint

Some Canadian banks are facing securities complaints claiming they may be misleading investors around sustainability efforts. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press)

Canada's big five banks are potentially misleading investors with their use of terms like sustainable finance, according to a complaint to securities regulators by a climate advocacy group.



Banks are using the term "sustainable finance" too broadly and not backing up the claims with data, Investors for Paris Compliance said in its submission Tuesday to the Ontario Securities Commission and the Autorité des marchés financiers of Quebec.



Canadian banks, including Royal Bank, TD Bank, Bank of Montreal, CIBC and Scotiabank, have all made pledges on sustainable finance that together total $2 trillion by 2030.



Sustainable finance covers a range of lending activities aimed at advancing mostly environmental and social causes. The financing can be anything from green bonds funding a specific renewable energy project to loans that go to general corporate use but are tied to sustainability-linked performance targets.



The commitments form a key part of their sustainability efforts, but banks are providing little to back up their effectiveness, said Matt Price, executive director of Investors for Paris Compliance.



"They're putting this in the window as one of their core responses to climate change and net zero, when they're not rationalizing or justifying or providing any evidence or proof about that."



Banks didn't provide direct responses for comment to either The Canadian Press or CBC News, directing requests instead to the Canadian Bankers Association.



Spokesperson Maggie Cheung said the industry's statement is that Canadian banks follow North American market standards on environmental, social and governance disclosure, comply with applicable disclosure rules and regulations and continue to work with industry and regulators to advance sustainability reporting standards. Read more.

What else is going on?

Switch cell phone carriers? Tough when there's 'too little competition' for Canadians.

Federal officials are giving mixed messages when it comes to our phone plans.

No blueberries in 'blueberry' cereal

One customer takes issue with a cereal's packaging, saying the "natural and artificial flavours" statement doesn't make it clear that there's no actual blueberries in the cereal.

An illegal switchblade was a 'bestseller' on Amazon.ca until it was reported to the company

CBC News also found listings for stun guns and brass knuckles on Canada's largest online retail platform.

