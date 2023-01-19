Busting miracle cures; How to save at the grocery store: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Marketplace exposed him in the ʼ90s. Now he's back

Wolfe's business shut down shortly after he was exposed by Marketplace selling a fake HIV cure in 1994. (CBC)

A self-described health practitioner exposed nearly 30 years ago for selling fake HIV cures in Toronto is now peddling unproven and harmful treatments for everything from chronic pain to cancer, according to a Marketplace investigation.



The Doc of Detox — as Darrell Wolfe calls himself — has built a burgeoning alternative health operation at a resort in Ixtapa, Mexico, where he and his staff use questionable procedures and devices that are not only costly and ineffective, but can often cause egregious physical suffering.



His claims include using an energy device to "shut cancer down in one treatment," getting rid of his father's leukemia within six weeks by having him drink his own urine, and using a belly button massager to "kill cancer cells."



Experts have debunked each of these claims.



Marketplace went undercover to document Wolfe's teachings first hand, and spoke with 21 people who described their experiences with Wolfe and his program. They said that it was akin to joining a cult; that the physical treatments bordered on "torture"; and the promises that he'd be able to cure diseases, including advanced cancer, left them feeling "foolish" and "deceived."



Wolfe didn't agree to an on-camera interview with Marketplace, but did say he never claimed he could cure cancer. When asked about his credentials, he said he had a "doctorate of natural medicine".



No recognized university in Canada offers a doctorate of natural medicine. Read more.



Experts say the sun may set on Sunwing

A Sunwing aircraft is parked at Montreal Trudeau airport in Montreal on March 2, 2022. Sunwing travellers from Saskatchewan are now running out of direct flight options to sunny destinations, as the airline is pulling many of its remaining winter flights. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

You'll remember those 7,000 complaints that Sunwing received following the chaotic holiday travel season.



Now, it appears the airline is struggling to keep its operations afloat, as the company cuts half of its winter flights from Saskatoon, and all winter flights from Regina.



John Gradek, an aviation expert and a lecturer in the aviation management program at McGill University, said it was a failure on Sunwing to "understand that their schedule was a little too aggressive or optimistic."



Gradek said the company pulling out of Saskatchewan would give them a "half-decent chance" at keeping other destination flights running.



If you were one of the 7,000 who filed a complaint with Sunwing, the company has about two weeks left to address the complaint before you're able to go to the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA).



But expect to be patient. There's still that 33,000 complaint backlog the CTA is dealing with. Read more.

Here's how Canadians are getting creative to deal with high grocery prices

Erin Schulte, of Delta, B.C., says she can save thousands of dollars a year by using an app that shows her the cheapest products at local stores. (Justine Boulin/CBC)

As of December 2022, the cost of food has risen to 11 per cent compared to one year earlier, according to Statistics Canada.



CBC News spoke with several people in B.C. who have tips for shoppers across the country on how to cut grocery costs.



Delta's Erin Schulte uses an app called Flipp, which collects deals and flyers from local stores. Schulte uses it to find the best prices for products she wants, and shops at stores that price match.



Schulte says she saves hundreds monthly.



One organization, Little Mountain Neighbourhood House in Vancouver, launched the Yard Garden Harvest Project, where homeowners can donate their lawns as space for a volunteer-run garden.



Last season, five homeowners offered up a total of six plots that grew around 550 kilograms of fresh produce, all of which was donated.



Arianna Voth of Burnaby says she's swapped out fresh produce for canned products. Her family has also found it necessary to turn to food banks. Read more.

What else is going on?

Zellers is coming back to Canada

Oh, the nostalgia! Zellers stores will be opening up in 25 The Bay locations across Canada, plus an online store.

Public transit is struggling to lure back riders

Systems across Canada are grappling with revenue shortflls due to the pandemic, so some are increasing prices, cutting services, or both.

School meal programs are struggling to serve the growing number of students in need

Climbing food prices means operators can't get the "same value and same amount of food" they need.

