Grocery price check, cancer missed by Pap smear and WOW airline: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Kia, Hyundai sued for allegedly selling defective vehicles

A group of vehicle owners has filed a class-action lawsuit against Kia and Hyundai saying the companies knowingly sold them defective and potentially dangerous vehicles and then left them with the repair bill when engines failed or caught fire. Our colleagues at Go Public have reported several stories about engine fires and a lack of action from the companies afterwards.

Chris Dietrich says he and his family are lucky to be alive after their car caught fire in their garage while they were sleeping. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Textured breast implants here to stay, for now: FDA panel

Despite 450 worldwide cases of cancers associated with breast implants, including 12 deaths, a U.S. Food and Drug Administration panel isn't recommending immediate restrictions. However, critics stress the risks are too great and want the textured implants off the market now. Our hidden camera investigation looked into how breast implants are marketed to women.

An FDA panel discussing safety concerns around textured breast implants didn't recommend taking them off the market despite 450 worldwide cases of cancers associated with breast implants. (Donna McWilliam/Associated Press)

How was a teen stranded alone overnight in an airport?

Emma Fenton, 15, was flying solo from Kelowna, B.C., to Fort St. John, B.C., for spring break, but a flight delay, route change and a ticketing error left her stranded alone overnight in the Calgary airport. Both WestJet and Air Canada have apologized, but her family says both airlines "dropped the ball."

Emma Fenton often flies from her mother's home in Vernon, B.C. to visit her father and stepmother in Fort St John, B.C. This time, she ended up stranded overnight in the Calgary International Airport. (Contributed/Christy Fenton)

Icelandic budget airline WOW Air shuts down

Thousands of passengers were left scrambling to find new — and in some cases more expensive — flights after WOW Air abruptly closed up shop. WOW offered ultra-cheap flights between Europe and North America sometimes for as little as $99. The airline is encouraging customers to check with their credit card company about getting a refund.

Many passengers were stranded when WOW airline abruptly shut down this week. (Martin Trainor/CBC)

Pap smears didn't catch this mother's cervical cancer

Karla Van Kesselgot regular checkups, including Pap smears that screen for cervical cancer. When she started experiencing intermittent bleeding and severe pelvic pain, she went to her family doctor right away. But he misread the tests and months later she was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. Now she's speaking out so her "devastating diagnosis will not happen to any other women."

Karla Van Kessel got regular checkups and Pap smears, but a misread test left her cervical cancer diagnosed for months. (Lindsay Davis)

What else is going on

Not everyone wants to recycle Styrofoam — but technology may be changing that. A recent report found that 80 per cent of polystyrene foam waste in Canada, more than 6,500 tonnes, ends up in landfills or waterways because most communities don't recycle it. But three Canadian companies are developing new ways to turn it back into something useful.

Apple is looking to disrupt the industry with its new credit card. Everything for the Apple Card will be done on your phone, including paying for purchases and seeing your bill. Another big difference is the card has no no late fees, annual fees or international usage fees.

Popular medication apps could be sharing your data with Google, Amazon and Facebook, new research says. The research examined 24 apps from the Google Play store and found the most common data shared with the companies included browsing activity and lists of medication, but some also shared a user's name, doctor or pharmacy.

Some cashiers at Shoppers Drug Mart and Zehrs say they are pressured to get customers to use self checkouts. Employees told CBC News about company directives to encourage shoppers to use the machines. Loblaw, which owns both stores, say there is always the option to see a cashier.