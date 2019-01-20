DNA ancestry tests, food waste and juice gets squeezed: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Why do we waste so much food?

Buying more than we need and expiration dates are partly why more than half of all food produced in Canada is lost or wasted, according to a Toronto agency that works to reduce food waste. One industry expert says at least a third could be salvaged and one barrier is confusion about best before dates. Check out our 2016 investigation on supermarket food waste.

Experts say some of the food waste can be attributed to confusion about best before dates. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Juice squeezed out of the food guide

Orange juice is part of a balanced breakfast, right? Maybe not. A new version of Canada's Food Guide could soon drop juice. After decades of considering it a serving of fruit, Health Canada expressed concern about sugar content in juice, even from a natural source. We tapped into the debate a few years ago when we investigated "premium" orange juices.

An Ontario real estate agent says some of her clients have used technology to find out what potential buyers are saying during viewings of their homes. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)

Caught on camera: homebuyers

If you're looking for a new house, you might want to watch what you say at your next viewing. An Ontario real estate agent says two of her clients recently used cameras and microphones to eavesdrop on potential buyers. The wrong comment could end up being used against you, but a privacy lawyer says homeowners aren't required to warn about surveillance.

Health Canada may remove juice from Canada's Food Guide because of concerns over sugar content. (Jill English/CBC)

What else is going on

A game that simulated diffusing a bomb was pulled after backlash. Cut the Wire involved a ticking toy bomb connected to numerous wires that needed to be disconnected before it pretend-exploded. After parents complained to retailers, the manufacturer said it would stop distributing the game in North America.



Gymboree closing its stores, including 49 in Canada. The kids' clothing retailer had previously closed a third of its stores in 2017 when it first filed for bankruptcy protection. The company has suffered from reduced mall traffic and a shift to online shopping.



Bad gas killed Calgary-area cars. The station's fuel tank was contaminated with saline and caused several vehicles to seize up and stop starting. Insurance companies are still investigating who's at fault.

The latest in recalls

This bread sold in Newfoundland and Labrador could contain glass. The company voluntarily recalled 30 types of bread after a light bulb broke in the production area, but no glass has been found in packages.