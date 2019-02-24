Identity stealing credit card scam, CRTC on telecoms: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Telecoms use misleading sales practices: CRTC

A CRTC inquiry confirms allegations of misleading, aggressive and high-pressure sales practices by Canadian telecoms. The report, sparked by CBC's Go Public, found companies used unacceptable tactics including not sticking to promised prices. Last year, we teamed up with Go Public to investigate door-to-door sales practices.

Does your sausage contain mystery meat?

The label on your sausage may not be accurate. A new study from the University of Guelph found that 14 per cent of sausage is mislabelled. The research found sausages labelled as beef were found to have sheep, pork or chicken in them. Some chicken sausages were found to have turkey.

Research conducted at the University of Guelph found 14 per cent of sausages contained meat that wasn't on the label. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Home Outfitters going out of business

The housewares store, owned by the Bay's parent company HBC, will see all 37 locations across Canada close this year. The company said the closures are part of an ongoing move to increase profitability. Next on the chopping block could be Saks OFF 5th, which has 133 locations in Canada and the U.S. The review will likely see the company close 20 stores in the U.S.

HBC announced Thursday it was closing all its Home Outfitters stores. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Payless is closing up shop too

Say goodbye to those BOGO days at the discount shoe store. Payless filed for creditor protection earlier this week and is expected to close all its 248 Canadian stores and hundreds of U.S. locations by May. The company is more than $400 million in debt, even after filing for bankruptcy protection in 2017.

Payless filed for creditor protection earlier this week and is expected to close all its 248 Canadian stores and hundreds of U.S. locations by May. (Carlo Allegri/Reuters)

Opioid-based cough medicine not for kids

Health Canada is advising against giving children under 18 medicine containing codeine, hydrocodone and normethadone — the three prescription opioids authorized to treat cough symptoms in Canada. It said "early use of opioids may be a factor in problematic substance use later in life."

Health Canada is advising against giving children under 18 medicine containing codeine, hydrocodone and normethadone.

What else is going on

Canadian airlines won't add a third gender option until they get details from the government. Ottawa is working on implementing the option "X" for travel documents and Canadian airlines say they are "awaiting developments and details" on the plan before altering their check-in systems, even though changes have been made in the U.S.

It turns out people are divided about self-checkouts. A recent CBC story about the machines generated a lot of reaction and it seems some of the division depends on how you view the devices. Do you view the technology as progress or do you see it as a step backward as shoppers — aided by machines — do the work of cashiers?

Samsung's newest phone has a foldable screen, high price tag.The company unveiled the $1,980 US Galaxy Fold, which can unfold to have a 19-cm screen like a mini tablet. Some analysts expect it will have limited appeal outside those who like "big screens and have big wallets."

Amazon is aiming for a greener future.The retail giant has pledged to be carbon neutral by 2030. To achieve its green goal, Amazon said it will use more renewable energy like solar power; have more packages delivered in electric vans; and push suppliers to remake their packaging.

The latest in recalls

This popular ready-to-eat kale salad has been recalled in Newfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick and Ontario due to possible Listeria contamination. The salad has a best-before date of Feb. 16.

Also, this skin cream could contain mould; this cleaner isn't properly labelled; this fireplace glass cleaner could contain products that are flammable; these scuba transmitters could cause interference; and these mineral spirits do not meet child-resistant packaging requirements.

This week Marketplace investigates

Makda Ghebreslassie on low-interest credit card scam that steals your identity

We've obtained a secret list of names and personal information belonging to 3,000 Canadians — all victims of a low interest credit card scam you may not have heard about yet. Many of the people on our list had no clue they were targeted — until I knocked on their door.

What happens to their stolen personal information? In the wrong hands it can be used to open new credit cards, even refinance people's mortgages.

Our investigation revealed how the scam works and takes us to a Pakistan call centre, and to a U.S. company that monitors the dark web for stolen information.

We also tested the main fraud protections offered in Canada and found out there may be a better way to keep consumers safe, but it's not available in Canada.

I hope you'll watch.

-Makda