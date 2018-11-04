CRA phone scam and food sensitivity tests: CBC's Marketplace consumer cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Police raid Indian call centres

The call centres behind those fake CRA calls have been raided. It follows our investigation that revealed where many of the scammers were operating. In one of the facilities, police found details on more than 600 Canadian victims. RCMP will contact them to find out how much was stolen and whether there is any prospect of getting the money back.

Why does Stats Can need your banking info?

Statistics Canada has been asking banks across the country for your financial information, and that's prompted the privacy commissioner to launch a probe. The agency says the data is for research on the housing market and debt levels, and there are no privacy violations.

Canada's privacy commissioner is looking into why Statistics Canada has been asking for people's financial information. (Canadian Press file photo)

Bell and Rogers at CRTC hearing

Canada's two biggest telecoms say they don't tolerate misleading sales tactics. Their defence to the CRTC came after hundreds of telecom employees told CBC's Go Public about aggressive attempts to get customers to sign up for new services. Hundreds of customers have also complained since the regulator started public consultations.

Bell and Rogers told a CRTC hearing into telecom sales practices that they don't tolerate misleading sales tactics. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)

Smart home tech abuse

We're back on the case investigating the dark side of high-tech home security systems. Ferial Nejim says her ex-partner used smart home technology to harass her. She says she contacted local police, but was told nothing could be done because her ex-partner owned the home.

Ferial Nijem says her former partner used smart-home technology to harass her. (Makda Ghebreslassie/CBC)

What else is going on?

American Apparel returns to Canada with an online store. One year after its bankruptcy and closure, the brand is now Canadian-owned and won't have any physical stores.

Hungry squirrels go nuts over Ottawa man's Honda. Lenard Broadhead says rodents gnawed on the biodegradable parts on his eco-friendly car.

RCMP victimized by $100,000 credit card cloning scam. The police force has changed its procedures after organized criminals cloned one of their gas credit cards and the fraud went undetected for months.

This week in recalls

These kids' water bottles could pose a choking hazard; these chicken burgers could be contaminated with salmonella; these hammer drills could pose a risk of injury; this culantro could be contaminated with salmonella.

Watch this week: Food sensitivity tests, tech abuse, and teatoxes

Charlsie Agro rolls up her sleeves to try food sensitivity tests sold by some of Canada's biggest labs. Can they really tell you which foods could make you sick? Also this week: Makda Ghebreslassie investigates "tech abuse." And we look into the real deal behind those pricey and popular "teatoxes."