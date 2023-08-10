How to spot an investment scam; self-checkout upsetting shoppers: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Woman speaks out after losing more than $100K to online scam

Anyone can be deep-faked in a scam ad. Even Ian Hanomansing Duration 4:26 Scammers are turning to deep fakes of trusted public figures to take your money through bogus online ads. The National’s Ian Hanomansing is among them. He found out what the law says and what social media companies are doing about it.

It all started when Imani-Thenaï Kinzanza's mother sent her a link to what they thought was a legitimate news article.

"I was skeptical at first," said the 33-year-old single mother of two from Laval, Que. "But I saw CBC/Radio-Canada written on top of it and the picture of Justin Trudeau."

The article told of how Canada's prime minister was supposedly making money through investments. At the bottom of the article was a registration link, taking to her another page to sign up.

She filled out a form, got a phone call and found herself on the line with a sweet talker who identified himself as Ron Wagner from a company called Profitrop.

Kinzanza started small, just a few hundred dollars, and it appeared her investment was paying off.

"It was going up, and up, and up," she said. "I was like, 'This is working. This is really working.'"

Although she set a limit of $250 US to invest, Wagner said he was "putting his heart" into her file, and she felt a romantic relationship was blossoming. She was pressured to invest more.

Every time she sent money, representatives always had a new excuse for her to send more, be it taxes or bank transfers that supposedly failed.

She tried to walk away. Her bank wouldn't reimburse her. Her finances were in ruins.

Another call came from someone offering to help regain her debt. Desperate enough to trust the new caller, Kinzanza ended up sending money to a company called LTG GoldRock with hopes she'd pay off her loans. But she lost it all.

Now she is speaking out, trying to alert others about such online scams.

Experts warn Kinzanza isn't alone, and that these types of fraudsters are expert manipulators.

Here at the CBC, we're aware of the rise of false ads and news stories claiming to be from us or CBC employees. If you see a suspicious one, you can report it here. Read more

Cashiers are disappearing in favour of self-checkouts, but shoppers aren't happy about it

Many Canadian shoppers are raising concerns about the lack of cashiers in some stores, as the number of self-checkouts increases. (CBC)

Linda Hause says a recent shopping trip to her local Walmart in Edmonton was a painful experience.

Hause, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, says sometimes her Walmart has no cashier lanes open, requiring her to get assistance at self-checkout. But she says that on this occasion, the self-checkout attendant declined to help.

"They didn't seem to understand that I had a disability," said Hause, who was driving a mobility scooter at the time. "I felt that maybe they thought that I was just being lazy."

Determined to finish her shop, Hause says she climbed out of her scooter to scan her 40 items — and paid the price.

"I was in fairly excruciating pain. It was mostly in my back, but my legs were sore as well," she said. "I just came home and went to bed with painkillers."

Hause is one of many shoppers raising concerns about the lack of cashiers in some stores as the number of self-checkouts increases.

Walmart said it determines staffing based on the needs of each store, and that employees are available at all stores to help customers at self-checkout. It adds it's looking into Hause's case. Read more

Couldn't get Taylor Swift tickets? You're not alone.

Taylor Swift is coming to Canada late next year with six show dates at the Rogers Centre in Toronto. The fight for tickets has begun. (Kevin Winter/TAS Rights Management/Getty Images)

Taylor Swift answered the prayers of Canadian Swifties when she recently announced six Toronto shows set to take place at the Rogers Centre in November 2024.

But fans need a lot of luck to score an exclusive ticket.

Anyone looking to get tickets would have already had to pre-register by Aug. 5 through Ticketmaster's verified fan program, a process designed to manage demand, filter bots and avoid high-priced tickets.

Vancouver's Callista Ryan was one of the fans who made it through that process.

"I was leaving the gym and I just opened my phone, and I saw a text come through that I had gotten the code to get a ticket," she said. "I was very excited. I almost yelled out in the locker room."

Even after getting the code to access the pre-sale, Ryan still had to navigate through the process of buying the tickets online.

"It was actually quite stressful on the Ticketmaster site because you click a ticket, you go to purchase and then boom, someone's already got those tickets," she said.

Ryan was eventually able to secure four tickets, and estimates she spent around $2,000 in total.

Not everyone who applied had the same experience, as many fans across the country were placed on a waitlist.

"I know about 30 people who all got waitlisted," fan Tuba Chishti told CBC News Network on Wednesday. Chishti herself was placed on the waitlist.

Pre-sales are still happening throughout the week, so there's hope for some Swifties, but they'll have to battle resellers who are hoping to capitalize on the high demand. Read more

What else is going on?

Hundreds of international students are scrambling after Ontario college revokes acceptance letters

Northern College is blaming visa approvals, but the government says the school is responsible for its own admissions.

Your latest questions about Bill C-18 and the blocking of Canadian news, answered

Canadian news will be disappearing from your Instagram and Facebook feeds over the next few weeks. We answer your questions from our inbox.

Hundreds are being denied rent supplement after Nova Scotia quietly changed eligibility rules

To qualify, applicants now have to spend at least 50 per cent of their pre-tax income on housing, up from 30 per cent.

