Busting movers; How to save on Netflix — CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Police arrested movers accused of scamming customers, and Marketplace had exclusive access

Police have laid hundreds of charges against movers accused of scamming customers for quoting low prices but then charging more and holding belongings unless the bill is paid. Marketplace had exclusive access inside the bust.

When Dogan Celik and Cemal Ozturk arrived at their warehouse in Scarborough, Ont., in June, undercover police were waiting in more than a dozen vehicles.

The takedown was immediate.

In the weeks that followed, the charge sheet would grow to more than 800 counts, including fraud, theft and conspiracy, related to more than a dozen moving companies operated by the men that moved customers locally and across the country.

The police investigation began soon after a Marketplace episode aired that looked into the same set of moving companies, but police say they were not aware of that episode until later in their own investigation. Read more

Tonight on Marketplace, we dig deep into the investigation that led to the bust, reveal exclusive footage and check in with the customers who were caught up in the alleged scam.

Keira Major from Hamilton says nothing came out of her complaint to the government, after paying the HVAC company Ontario Green Savings nearly $9,000 for a HEPA filter and to have a lien placed on her home removed. (Anu Singh/CBC)

There've been hundreds of complaints to Consumer Protection Ontario about one HVAC company — but customers say they're still being misled

There have been hundreds of calls and complaints, millions of dollars in contracts disputed by homeowners and dozens of charges alleging violations of Ontario's Consumer Protection Act.

Despite this, customers say HVAC company, Ontario Green Savings, is still trapping them in misleading contracts.

Marketplace found that there have been more than 400 incidents, inquiries and complaints since January 2019 made to Consumer Protection Ontario.

In those complaints, homeowners have described feeling "lied to," "cheated" and "scammed." And many shared detailed descriptions of how they were led to believe that Ontario Green Savings salespeople were government employees offering savings and energy rebates that would show up on a utility bill.

But the Ontario government doesn't offer such rebates through private HVAC companies.

In 2019, the government laid dozens of charges against Ontario Green Savings.

In an email statement, the Ministry of Public and Business Service Delivery said that it "monitors complaints and takes appropriate enforcement action in accordance with the Consumer Protection Act."

In a separate statement, a lawyer representing Ontario Green Savings said the company is "currently investigating the allegations against it and will defend itself, where necessary, in a court of law." Read more

Netflix is rolling out a new subscription option for Canadian users on Tuesday that will see their monthly fee drop to $5.99 if they're willing to accept ads with their programming. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

You can now save on your Netflix subscription — if you're willing to put up with ads

Netflix is now offering a deeply discounted subscription package at $5.99 a month.

But there's a catch: ads. They could pop up before, after and even during shows. The package will also feature a smaller content library.

It may seem odd to see the streaming industry come full circle — from being an alternative to TV packages that spliced 15 minutes of advertising into every hour of content, to embracing the model that it challenged.

But it's a sign of how inflation and higher costs have inched into every part of consumers' lives.

Netflix is also expecting to launch a new fee for sharing passwords. Watch for that in early 2023. Read more

What else is going on?

This family has been waiting three years for a crucial procedure at the Hospital for Sick Children

There's over 6,000 kids on the wait-list for pediatric surgeries, and the number of children waiting for operations continues to grow.

Canadian farmers are getting paid more for their milk, which means retail prices could go up too

New prices come into effect in February.

Big U.S. pharmacy chains are settling thousands of opioid-related lawsuits with a $13.8-billion payment

CVS, Walmart and Walgreens are facing thousands of U.S. state, local and tribal government lawsuits accusing the pharmacy chains of mishandling opioid painkillers.

