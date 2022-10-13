Mortgage fraud caught on camera; Rent now, pay later?: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Marketplace caught agents facilitating mortgage fraud on hidden camera

With interest rates rising fast, it's getting harder to qualify for a mortgage. But on hidden camera, we found real estate agents offering solutions, even though experts call it fraud.

The scheme involves connecting buyers with counterfeit tax and employment documents to qualify them for bank mortgages that would otherwise not be approved.

Doing it is illegal. So is counselling someone to commit mortgage fraud. But as we discovered, that hasn't stopped some agents.

These fabricated mortgage applications come at a steep price, well into the thousands of dollars — that's on top of the thousands agents would make for closing the sale. The buyers are also left in jeopardy, if caught or stuck with a mortgage they can't afford. Read more

In tonight's episode, we meet buyers facing financial horror stories after a brush with mortgage fraud, and we ask the agents recorded on hidden camera for answers.

Tune into our investigation anytime on CBC Gem.

Tracy Hillier, 41, says health problems have altered her life after being implanted with the birth control device Essure. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

These women are fighting back after the contraceptive device Essure wreaked havoc on their bodies

Hundreds of women across Canada have joined litigation targeting the pharmaceutical giant Bayer after getting Essure, a birth control implant offered as an alternative to having your tubes tied. Women say they were told it was a quicker, safer and less-invasive way to stop unwanted pregnancy.

But some women experienced adverse health effects after getting the implant, including thyroid levels dropping, the device migrating, and crippling pain.

Tracy Hillier of Grand Falls-Windsor, N.L., said Essure left her with near-immediate effects.

"It literally felt like there were knives stabbing me in my stomach. Not to be graphic, but I'm going to tell it like it is — there was blood running down my legs. I was vomiting," Hillier said.

"I was still bleeding three months [after the procedure] and the cramping, and just feeling absolutely miserable — that was immediate. And I was told, 'It'll pass. It's just your body. Oh, that's normal.'"

The product was taken off the Canadian market in 2017. Bayer says it was because of a decline in demand.

Nearly 150 plaintiffs across Canada have signed on to the mass tort litigation against Bayer, and a separate, class-action lawsuit has about 500 women signed up so far.

Meanwhile, Bayer is standing by Essure's safety and efficacy. Read more

Koray Oztekin is CEO and founder of Zenbase, a company that charges users a monthly fee to split their rent into multiple payments. (Submitted by Zenbase)

Would you rent now, pay later?

You may have seen it while shopping online — pay $150 for an item now, or split it into four payments with companies such as Affirm, Afterpay or Klarna.

In recent years, such "buy now, pay later" services have become increasingly common in the U.S. and Canada. Companies like Air Canada and CIBC have even hopped on the bandwagon, offering products that allow customers to spread the cost of flights and credit card purchases over multiple payments.

Some financial technology companies are trying to apply that same model to rent.

For a fee, providers like Calgary-based Zenbase and the U.S.-based Till, Jetty and Flex allow renters to split their monthly payments into two installments.

The idea, said Zenbase founder and CEO Koray Oztekin, is to address the imbalance between when people get paid (often twice a month) and when their rent comes due (usually the first of the month).

"Our mission is to give people full control around how they manage their household expenses," said Oztekin, whose company launched last year and charges between $9.90 and $19.90 a month depending on the amount of rent a tenant pays.

"We're not developers, we cannot fix the housing supply issue," he said. "But at the very least, we could offer an option that people can use if it makes sense for them." Read more

What else is going on?

International students enticed to Canada on dubious promises of jobs and immigration

Critics told The Fifth Estate colleges are packing students into classrooms — real or virtual — with little regard to government rules, student well-being or anything beyond the bottom line.

Is your boss tracking you while you work remotely?

Starting on Tuesday, Ontario employers with 25 or more employees will be required to have an electronic monitoring policy, and they have 30 days to disclose the information to staff.

The U.S. inflation rate is cooling, but core prices are still trending up

The official U.S. inflation rate inched down to 8.2 per cent last month, its lowest level since February.

Marketplace needs your help

Have you found yourself cancelling subscriptions or changing the way you shop for groceries? We want to hear your story. Let us know how inflation is affecting you, marketplace@cbc.ca.

Botched Botox? Filler fail? We want to hear about your experiences with cosmetic medical procedures. Send us an email marketplace@cbc.ca.

Catch up on past episodes of Marketplace on CBC Gem.