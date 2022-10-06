Marketplace is back! We're celebrating our 50th anniversary: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Marketplace is back — launching our milestone 50th season

We are celebrating a rare achievement in Canadian television — it's our 50th season! We've spent months combing through decades of episodes to bring you some of our most incredible moments in a one-hour special presentation.



From the theme song, performed in-studio by Canadian icon Stompin' Tom Connors, to our more recent shows examining forced labour in Canada's food and clothing supply lines. Of course, we've been busting scammers, calling out big corporations and governments along the way.



But the treat for us was interviewing our very first host, Joan Watson. She's 90 now, and remembers the threats the show would get from groups who didn't want the scrutiny. She's a gem who helps our whole team connect what we do now with the origins of Marketplace. It comes down to having your back, a phrase we've used as a tagline for many of our episodes.



If you think about all the twists and turns of a regular Marketplace episode, imagine packing all the highlights into a power-hour of television. Tune into Marketplace's 50th Anniversary Special Friday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. (8:30 NT) on CBC TV, or on CBC Gem.

John Lawford, executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre, says consumer groups need increased, stable funding to fight corporate interests. (David MacIntosh/CBC)

Marketplace special comes at a time when consumer protection is under threat, experts say

While putting together our 50th anniversary special, we screened hours and hours of Marketplace content dating back to 1972, when the show premiered.

"It struck me how accessible politicians were, back in the day. You see Joan [Watson] interviewing the federal minister of consumer affairs — that kind of access is extremely rare today," says Marketplace host David Common.

Instead, says Common, requests for interviews often turn into lengthy exchanges with "handlers" who might take weeks or longer to eventually decline the request, or only agree to answer questions in writing.

"There's been a steady decline in consumer protection over the past few decades," says John Lawford, executive director of the Public Interest Advocacy Centre (PIAC), a non-profit that acts on behalf of consumers.

Lawford says politicians and corporations don't feel obligated to answer questions in part because Canadians aren't demanding they do.

"There hasn't been a 10,000-person march on Parliament Hill to complain about cellphone fees, so no one in government feels compelled to do anything about that," he says. Read more

Following a class-action lawsuit settlement earlier this year, merchants and other businesses in Canada are now allowed to levy a surcharge on customers who make purchases with a credit card. Merchants had been forbidden from passing on the cost of doing business with card providers. (Daniel Acker/Bloomberg)

Paying with credit card? Expect to see a new fee when you shop

A new rule came into effect Thursday allowing retailers and other businesses to charge customers a fee of up to 2.4 per cent on purchases made with credit cards.

The change is the result of a long-running lawsuit on the issue in Canada. In the past, stores had to give a percentage of every sale to credit card providers for making a transaction happen. As part of an original agreement, this charge could not be passed on to customers. The fee can range from fractions of a percentage point, to more than two per cent of the purchase price on some premium cards.

But as part of a settlement, Visa, MasterCard, and other card providers agreed to rebate merchants $188 million for what are known as interchange fees that merchants were charged in the past decade.

Starting Thursday, merchants must give card providers 30 days' notice of their intent to start charging a fee. They must also make it clear to customers at the time of payment that there's a surcharge, and it can't be more than they pay themselves.

Finally, the surcharge will be capped at 2.4 per cent. But the rules won't be in force in Quebec, because that type of fee is forbidden under the province's Consumer Protection Act. Read more

Some children's medications, including Children's Tylenol, are in short supply. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

Can't find kids' fever reducing meds? Here are some tips on what to do

Many of us are feeling supply chain woes as cold and flu season ramps up, and parents are flooding social media sites in search of fever-reducing medication for their young ones.

Pediatricians and pharmacists are urging parents not to panic: There are options.

"I think that we need to always remember that the vast, vast majority of fevers in young immunized children who were previously healthy are caused by viruses, and they'll go away on their own," said Dr. Sarah Reid, who works at the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario.

Reid said it's important for parents to know that fever is a sign that the immune system is working. What's more important than the reading on the thermometer, she said, is how the child looks and interacts when the fever is treated.

Mina Tadrous, an assistant professor at the Leslie Dan faculty of pharmacy at the University of Toronto, says to talk to your pharmacist about other options for medications.

"As a backup, if you aren't able to get the formulations that are available out there, there are ways for pharmacists to compound solutions," Tadrous said, adding that many but not all pharmacists offer a compounding service.

Longer term, supply chains will catch up and there's no need to stockpile medications at home because it can contribute to the hysteria, Tadrous said. Read more

What else is going on?

EU moves ahead with plans to standardize phone chargers by 2024

Charging ports for handheld devices will all have to be USB-C. Sorry Apple!

Don't know where to live when you can't find an affordable rental? This woman is trying her SUV

And she's not the only one.

Are we headed for a recession?

CBC business reporter Pete Evans speaks to Front Burner about whether a recession is near, and the role that central banks play.

