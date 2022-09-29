How much of Fiona is covered by insurance?; Canada bans puppy imports: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace has rounded up the consumer and health news you need.

Looking to adopt an international pup? Your options just got more limited

Canada has now banned the importation of commercial dogs — dogs intended for resale, adoption, fostering, breeding, exhibition, and research — from more than 100 countries.

The countries are flagged by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) as being high risk for dog rabies.

The CFIA said dog rabies kills 59,000 people every year in countries affected by the ban, including Afghanistan, Ukraine and mainland China.

Marketplace has previously investigated dogs being imported to Canada and even found one puppy from Ukraine had either never been vaccinated against rabies, or was given the rabies shot at such a young age it would not have been effective, despite paperwork saying otherwise.

But rescue organizations are hoping the government will have a change of heart. Fida Kablawi of London, Ont., has spent two years bringing dogs from Egypt to Canada. "Most of the ones that we pick have had a really rough time — they've been neglected or they've been tied to a roof and chained and starved," she said. "The ones with the tough stories, the ones that we feel need the most love, the ones who have had it the worst, we try to bring over to give them a better life." Read more

Kablawi first arrived in Cairo on a work trip in 2020. After encountering the many street dogs there, she vowed to return again and again to help them. (Submitted by Fida Kablawi)

New report confirms racism is happening in the real estate industry, but there's no efficient way to report it

New research from the Ontario Real Estate Association (OREA) shows racism and discrimination are abundant in the real estate industry.

Two in 10 consumers say they've been treated unfairly because of their identity, with those who are Black, Indigenous or of colour and LGBTQ2S+ individuals more likely to report such treatment.

It gets worse for realtors. One in four Black, Indigenous and realtors of colour say a client has refused to work with them because of their identity.

But there's no efficient ways for consumers to report incidents, which is prompting OREA to push for a process where complaints about racism and discrimination in the sector can easily be registered, investigated and result in stronger penalties. Read more

Marketplace has previously tested racial bias during home appraisals. You can watch that story any time on CBC Gem .

The soaring cost of housing in Ontario was a major issue of concern for voters in the 2022 provincial election. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Most damage from Fiona won't be covered by insurance

It's well on its way to being the costliest storm to ever hit Atlantic Canada, but most of the damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona won't be covered by insurance.

That's because flood damage from storm surges is not covered by most insurance policies. Storm surges, which occur when a storm causes natural water levels to rise abnormally, were a huge part of Fiona's wrath.

Most home insurance policies typically cover damage from such things as strong winds, downed trees and water damage caused from leaky roofs.

Most of the people who need storm surge flooding coverage — like those who live in flood zones — aren't eligible, or the coverage is too expensive.

There are some federal government programs that will help fill in some gaps, but exactly how much is unclear.

"These kinds of events sadly are going to be more frequent and more destructive," Dominic LeBlanc, the federal minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities, told reporters on Tuesday. "Obviously the government of Canada will be there to share the financial aspect of that compensation." Read more

Marketplace had previously reported that up to 10 per cent of Canadian homes could be uninsurable due to flood risk. To find out if you're one of them, call your home insurance company. You can watch the full investigation on CBC Gem .

Workers remove a tree felled by winds from the roof of a house following post-tropical storm Fiona in Halifax on Monday. Fiona, the most powerful storm of this year's Atlantic hurricane season, roared ashore in eastern Nova Scotia early Saturday as one of the strongest systems ever to hit the region, knocking out power, toppling trees and forcing residents to flee. (Darren Calabrese/Bloomberg)

More than 1 in 5 residents in long-term care are given antipsychotics without a diagnosis, data shows

Tens of thousands of residents in Canadian long-term care homes are being prescribed antipsychotics without a psychosis diagnosis, according to data from the Canadian Institute for Health Information.

The medication is being used "off label," meaning it's used for issues not specifically recommended by Health Canada.

The antipsychotics are being used to sedate residents and to combat behaviours such as wandering, shouting, hoarding or insomnia.

"Antipsychotics have been referred to as chemical restraints," said Tamara Daly, director of York University's Centre for Aging Research and Education.

"When we see an excessive amount of prescribing for antipsychotics, where there's no clinical reason or disease state to be prescribing it, that would be a flag," she said. "It's often an indicator that people in the home are being managed chemically."

The dangers of antipsychotic use are well documented. Studies have shown they can increase the risk of falls and fractures in older adults. They have also been shown to increase the risk of strokes, cardiovascular events and even death. Read more

Marketplace has investigated long-term care homes extensively. You can watch our stories — including the investigation covering whether nursing homes are above the law — any time on CBC Gem.

Health-care workers in the hallway of a long-term care home. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

What else is going on?

Find out what your money is worth with CBC's inflation calculator

Put in your numbers and follow along to see how your purchasing power is changing as the year goes on.

Alberta, it may be tough for you to find fresh turkey this Thanksgiving

Avian flu outbreaks are leading to supply strain. If you're looking for turkey, shop early.

There are hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 antivirals sitting on shelves across Canada right now

Professionals say many Canadians eligible for the drugs, including most seniors and adults with compromised immune systems, don't know they're available.

