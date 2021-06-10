No relief for high food bills; Rogers gives outage credits; CERB emails real: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace has rounded up the consumer and health news you need.

Hoping for relief at the grocery store this fall? Don't count on it

When it comes to rising food prices, it seems we won't be catching a break anytime soon.

Canadian food suppliers are once again issuing notices to retailers, informing them of upcoming price increases.

The letters signal you'll likely be paying more at the grocery store this fall, in a year when there have already been nearly double-digit price increases.

Store food prices rose 9.7 per cent in May compared to a year ago, Statistics Canada said last month.

Sylvain Charlebois, a professor of food distribution and policy at Dalhousie University in Halifax, said food price increases could go to 10 per cent before starting to slow.

"We're expecting food inflation to peak between now and the end of September," he said. "It may actually go north of 10 per cent before things start to calm down." Read more

In some cases, the higher food prices are due to the Canadian Dairy Commission's approval of a second milk price increase this year. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Rogers to credit customers 5 days of service for outage

Was your cellphone or internet service on the fritz as part of the massive Rogers outage?

This news may offer some consolation.

The company says it will credit you for five days of service after the outage affected cellular and internet use for millions of Canadians.

The outage started Friday, July 8, with lingering effects felt into the weekend. It disrupted government services and payment systems, prompting criticism and questions from the federal government and telecommunications regulator.

"We have been listening to our customers and Canadians from across the country who have told us how significant the impacts of the outage were for them," Chloe Luciani-Girouard, a Rogers spokesperson, said in an email to CBC News. Read more.

Rogers blames the July 8 outage on a network system failure following a maintenance update in its core network. (Galit Rodan/The Canadian Press)

Surprise: Those emails about returning CERB payments aren't scams

The email from Service Canada asking for repayment of CERB benefits had all the hallmarks of a scam, according to some people who received it.

On Twitter and Reddit, recipients said the formatting looked vastly different from government correspondence they'd received in the past. One even wrote that the government logo looked "horrible," as if it had been made with the no-frills app MS Paint.

"You were paid more benefits than the amount for first you were eligible," said one such email seen by CBC News.

Service Canada, however, has confirmed the emails are the real deal. Now, you have to pay up. Read more

Some recipients of emails asking for repayment of CERB benefits went online, on forums like Reddit, to discuss whether they were part of a scam. Turns out the emails were really from Service Canada. (CBC)

'What century are we in?' This man waited 4 days in a hallway for surgery to fix a broken leg

Four days is a long time to wait for surgery if you've got a shattered leg bone.

But that was the experience of Ron Prickett, 76, of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., who spent days in pain in Wiarton Hospital's hallway on a stretcher following a cycling accident in Sauble Beach.

After arriving there by ambulance, Prickett was placed in a tiny makeshift room in one of the facility's hallways, with nothing to distract him and no ability to turn the lights on or off.

His experience is another example of an underfunded provincial health system straining under staff shortages and capacity issues, as fed up and underpaid hospital workers quit from the exhaustion of battling the COVID-19 pandemic for over two years.

"It blows my mind that in Ontario, we have these facilities and I can't get a broken bone fixed. I have to lie around with a broken bone in my body for four days," he said. "It's so frustrating. I have no control."

On Thursday, Liselle Prickett, Ron's daughter, told CBC News her father was finally scheduled for surgery Thursday morning at London Health Sciences Centre in southwestern Ontario.

"I hear that he might be sent back to Wiarton to recover. Let's hope he won't be in the hallway again," she said via text message. Read more

Ron Prickett of Sault Ste Marie, Ont., shown in better days, broke a femur in a cycling accident, and was on a stretcher in the hallway of Wiarton Hospital for four days before undergoing surgery in London, Ont. (Submitted by Liselle Prickett)

What else is going on?

Woman faced $50K fine for missing shingle after bylaw complaint:

Homeowner says bylaws should be uniformly enforced, or not at all.

No new equipment or land for a few years, say farmers hit by interest rate hike:

Increase in the Bank of Canada's benchmark interest rate will slow agricultural investment.

Health Canada approves 1st COVID-19 vaccine for youngest kids:

The vaccine will be available for children between 6 months and 5 years old

Bank of Canada hikes rate to 2.5%. Here's what it means for you:

The bank is aggressively moving up lending rates to fight runaway inflation.

