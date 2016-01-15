Why high gas prices aren't boosting transit; Tim Hortons app violated privacy: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Gas prices have never been higher — but Canadians still aren't jumping on public transit

The price of gas is higher than ever, but it's still not driving public transportation use back to pre-pandemic levels.

While vehicle use and air travel have nearly fully recovered from the pandemic, transit use may still take a few years to return to normal levels, observers said.

The most recent ridership figures from Statistics Canada come from March 2022; the twelfth straight month of year-over-year growth in urban transit. Still, ridership is only 52 per cent of what it was at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

"The nature of work and work-related travel has changed significantly post-pandemic," said Raktim Mitra, an associate professor at Toronto Metropolitan University's school of urban and regional planning.

More people are walking and biking when they can, he said, and it can be tough to break the habit of driving. Some commuters are still space-conscious and worried about COVID-19, after being told to physically distance for much of the last two years, he added.

"My assumption is that it'll take at least two, three, four years for us to go back to where we were, if we ever go back," he said. Read more

Public transit ridership still lower than pre-pandemic levels Duration 1:48 Public transit use is slowly on the rise across the country, but ridership continues to remain lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Tim Hortons app tracked too much personal information without adequate consent, investigation finds

The federal privacy commissioner's investigation into the Tim Hortons mobile app found the app unnecessarily collected extensive amounts of data without obtaining adequate consent from users.

The commissioner's report, which was published Wednesday morning, says Tim Hortons collected granular location data for targeted advertising and the promotion of its products, but that the company never used the data for those purposes.

While the company has already taken corrective steps, privacy commissioner Daniel Therrien says such violations showcase some of the privacy issues associated with geolocation tracking.

"The location tracking ecosystem, where details of our daily lives are treated as a commodity to be exploited to sell us products and services such as a cup of coffee, heightens the risk of mass surveillance," said Therrien. Read more

Tim Hortons app tracked personal data without ample consent: report Duration 1:53 A new report from the federal privacy commissioner says the Tim Hortons mobile app gathered too much personal user data without allowing for adequate consent.

Couple forced into 14-day quarantine for failing to fill out ArriveCAN entry app

You don't want to make this same mistake the next time you cross the border.

On May 22, while returning home from the United States, a border officer told Ron Daymond and Evelyn Herskovit they had to quarantine for 14 days because they didn't fill out the ArriveCAN app.

"It's ludicrous," said Herskovitz from her home in Montreal. "People don't even have to quarantine for 14 days now when they have COVID, so it doesn't make any sense.

The federal government has dropped most travel restrictions for fully vaccinated people. However, ArriveCAN, which requires people to submit their travel and COVID-19-related health information within 72 hours before their arrival to Canada, will stay in place at least until June 30.

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) told CBC News in an email it has measures in place to assist travellers with ArriveCAN. They include, when feasible, helping people fill out the app at the land border or letting them return to the U.S. to complete it, said the CBSA.

Spokesperson Rebecca Purdy said, as of Tuesday, "to allow for more flexibility," the CBSA will let vaccinated Canadian land travellers off with a warning the first time they neglect to fill out the app.

Meanwhile, Daymond, a service technician, said he was forced to take two weeks off work without pay. Read more

Canadians Evelyn Herskovitz and Ron Daymond said they were ordered to quarantine for 14 days for failing to fill out the ArriveCAN app at the land border after a day trip to New York. (Submitted by Evelyn Herskovitz)

What else is going on?

Canadian merchants may see rebates after fee settlement with Visa, MasterCard deal

Settlement means businesses will soon be able to pass interchange fees to consumers directly.

High fuel costs threaten plans for a bumper tourist season in Newfoundland

Newfoundland and Labrador isn't the only province worrying the price of gas may put a damper on their plans for a busy tourist season.

Regulator rules Flair Airlines is Canadian, meaning the upstart carrier can keep its licence

Canadian Transportation Agency had been investigating Flair's partnership with Miami-based investor.

