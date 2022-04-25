Why Canada should follow Denmark's lead on home care: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want to fix the crisis in home care? Follow Denmark's lead, expert says

It's no secret that Canada's home care system is in crisis.



A recent Marketplace investigation sparked hundreds of stories from home care clients and their families across the country, complaining of missed visits, shortened visits and the inability to get visits at all.



Compounding problems, the number of people who rely on home care is expected to increase by more than 50 per cent in less than a decade, according to the Canadian Medical Association (CMA).



"This problem is getting worse," said CMA president Dr. Katharine Smart. "There is a real risk we will see our systems start collapsing over the next months and years."



But that doesn't have to happen, saidDr. Samir Sinha, director of health policy research for the National Institute on Ageing and director of geriatrics at Sinai Health and the University Health Network in Toronto.



"The problem that we've had in Canada is this notion that if you can't care for someone at home, they need to go live somewhere else," said Sinha. "And so we have this real culture of institutionalizing people."



Sinha says provinces need to invest more in home care to help people age in place.



One country getting it right, he said, is Denmark.



Marketplace traveled there with Sinha, who has studied the country's methods extensively, to get a firsthand look at how Denmark is tackling home care.



In the late 1980s, the country — which, like Canada, has an aging population and publicly funded home care — slowed the growth of new nursing homes and instead used that money to heavily invest in home care.



People in Denmark can now get anywhere from 20 minutes to 10 hours of home care a day, depending on their needs.



"We need to say that we don't have a system that's currently working as well as it could," he said. "These aren't pie in the sky ideas — we're physically seeing them here in Denmark." Read more

Geriatrician Dr. Samir Sinha says more investment in home care is needed to avert a financial long-term care crisis a decade from now. (Tiffany Foxcroft/CBC)

House prices are finally dropping. But not nearly enough to place them in reach for many of us

Canada's red-hot housing market is finally showing signs that it may be cooling. Sales volumes and listings have fallen as interest rates have started to rise. But even a dramatic drop in prices won't put home ownership back into reach for many of those priced out of the market.



"It's a drop in the bucket," said house hunter Gillian Newing. She's been trying to buy a home for five years. She works in advertising in downtown Toronto, and has spent years saving and watching the real estate market.



"I make upwards of six figures a year," she said. "But as a single person, I don't stand a chance of getting my foot in the door."



The home price index compiled by National Bank shows the national average soared 31.2 per cent in the two years since COVID-19 crashed into the world.



But though prices are falling, they're hardly falling fast enough to make any difference for prospective buyers like Newing. In fact, if you use the MLS home price statistics released by the Canadian Real Estate Association, a 30 per cent fall would only take us back to prices people were paying in late 2020.



Making matters even more difficult is inflation and higher interest rates.



"I lose no matter what," said Newing. "Now even if I do buy, I know I'm buying something that's overpriced for what it is, and if they do figure out how to correct it in five to 10 years, I'm the one who bears the brunt of that. I pay one way or the other." Read more

Gillian Newing, 36, has spent years saving and hoping to get into the housing market. After the real estate shot up so high during the pandemic, she says 'cooling' prices aren't even a drop in the bucket. (Submitted by Gillian Newing)

Most coffee chains are back to letting customers use reusable mugs. So why is McDonald's still holding out?

When Donna Patterson recently visited two Toronto-area McDonald's restaurants, she was disappointed to find she couldn't be served tea in her reusable mug.



"It doesn't make sense," said Patterson, who volunteers with a Toronto environmental group. "I said to them, 'You're going to lose business from this, because I noticed there's a groundswell of people that want to be [using reusables] now.'"



Reusables are clearly better for the environment than disposable cups, but McDonald's Canada has yet to adopt a permanent national policy surrounding their adaptation.



The fast-food chain blames the delay on COVID-19 related health concerns.



But even so, since Jan. 17, McDonald's has accepted customers' reusable mugs in Vancouver, following the implementation of a city bylaw mandating those buying coffee in disposable cups pay a 25-cent fee.



And while other major coffee chains, such as Starbucks and Tim Hortons, also stopped accepting reusable mugs when the pandemic hit, both have since reversed that policy.



McDonald's did not respond to CBC questions about why only Vancouver locations are currently accepting personal mugs. Read more

Customer Brenya Green of Toronto complained to CBC News in January 2020 after McDonald's refused to serve her coffee order in her reusable mug. (Submitted by Jenn Derbach)

