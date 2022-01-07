The true cost of online grocery delivery; would-be vacationers want refunds: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Ordering groceries on Instacart? Watch out for hidden fees

Is there a cost to the convenience of online grocery delivery services like Instacart?



To find out, Marketplace did a spot check, comparing the costs of buying groceries at Walmart, Costco and Loblaws in-store and on the Instacart app.



While the prices at Walmart were the same in-store as they were on the Instacart app, Marketplace producers discovered substantial hidden markups at Costco and Loblaws.



Costco and Loblaws told Marketplace that customers get a better deal when ordering directly from their website, and that Instacart keeps the money made from the markups. Instacart told us retailers set the prices on their app and it's up to consumers to look up those pricing policies. Read more

Delivery deal or real rip-off? Duration 22:30 Investigating hidden mark-ups and missed sales on Instacart, plus testing HelloFresh, Chefs Plate, and Goodfood. 22:30

Travellers 'out of luck' as they seek refunds for COVID cancellations

It's a situation that's all too familiar by now for many would-be travellers: rapidly changing COVID-19 travel regulations leading to cancelled trips and postponed vacations.



But the fight to get refunds from travel companies has been even more frustrating than mislaid plans for some Canadians.



Many vacationers who'd planned to soak up the sun overseas this winter say heeding health and government officials' advice has led to an uphill battle with these companies for reimbursement. Read more

While some people might have hoped to be soaking up the sun on a beach right now, they're instead cancelling their plans due to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 — and are also facing a battle to get reimbursed. (Salimah Shivji/CBC)

Ottawa still hasn't delivered on promise to test all travellers entering Canada from outside the U.S.

Despite announcing almost six weeks ago that all travellers entering Canada from outside the U.S. would soon be required to take a COVID-19 molecular test upon arrival, Ottawa is still not testing everyone.



Marcela Hart says she was surprised when she and her husband — both fully vaccinated — weren't selected for an arrival test after flying to Toronto from Mexico on Dec. 26.



"We did have an unvaccinated child with us. We just kind of assumed we would be — almost — a target to get tested," she said.



The Public Health Agency of Canada did not address questions about why it's taking so long to shift to testing all non-U.S. foreign arrivals.



But spokesperson André Gagnon says the government has "significantly increased" arrival testing resources this month, to the point where it can now administer more than 20,000 tests daily at airports. Read more

Ottawa is still only randomly testing fully vaccinated travellers upon arrival, despite announcing in November that all non-U.S. foreign arrivals would — within days — be required to take a COVID-19 test. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

What else is going on?

The pandemic is changing how restaurants do business — and it might be for good

Focus on takeout and delivery will mean smaller restaurants, with less face-to-face contact.

Some Save on Foods combo meals recalled due to salmonella risk

Lemon chicken, sweet and sour pork, ginger beef and honey garlic chicken meals affected.

Passengers on Sunwing party plane could face jail time, thousands in fines

Group included Quebec influencers, reality show stars heading to Mexico.

Critics, industry call on Ottawa to reconsider trucker vaccine mandate to protect supply chains

Conservatives, trucking industry say mandate will damage Canada's already fragile supply chains.

Marketplace needs your help

Do you get harassing phone calls demanding you owe the CRA money for unpaid taxes? Or callers claiming you've got a virus and need tech support? If so, we want to hear from you! We're hoping you can send us a selfie video detailing your experience so we may use it in our show! Email the video to us at marketplace@cbc.ca.

Watch this week's episode of Marketplace and catch up on past episodes anytime on CBC Gem.