Sugar shock at popular coffee chains; Sparkling water concerns; CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

There's a shocking amount of sugar in some Starbucks, McCafe and Tim Hortons beverages

If your morning routine includes a stop at one of these coffee shops, get ready for some sugar shock.



Marketplace reviewed online nutrition information for popular drinks available at McCafe, Starbucks and Tim Hortons and found beverages — including ones that may seem healthy like a fruit smoothie or a matcha tea latte — that contain surprising amounts of sugar.



"I think people are addicted to sweet, and it's leading to a health-care crisis," said hepatologist and gastroenterologist Dr. Supriya Joshi, who believes most people have no idea how much sugar is really in their daily dose of caffeine. Read more

Sugar Shock: Coffee Chains / Buzzkill: Carbonated Drinks 22:30 Shocking amounts of sugar in some popular coffee chain drinks, even ones that seem healthier; lab tests show which sparkling water drinks could harm your teeth. 22:30

Marketplace tested Perrier, LaCroix, Bubly sparkling waters to see which is most acidic

Are you hopelessly addicted to sparkling water? You might want to watch Marketplace's latest Buzzkill.

When it comes to your teeth, sparkling water isn't always as safe as you might think. Some flavours could be hazardous to your oral health.

To see which products pose the greatest potential risk to your smile, Marketplace tested a number of Perrier, Bubly and LaCroix sparkling water flavours available on Canadian store shelves to find out which are most acidic.

Everything we eat and drink has a pH level; the lower the pH level, the higher the acidity. Food and drinks that are acidic can pose a risk to your teeth because they can weaken a tooth's enamel (the outer, protective layer of your teeth).

The Canadian Dental Association says people should be mindful of drinking some carbonated water drinks because "the higher acid levels significantly increase the risk of damage to tooth enamel and can increase the risk of erosion of the enamel and tooth decay." Read more

Reitmans removes clothing from factory suspected of North Korean forced labour after Marketplace investigation

Canadian retail giant Reitmans Ltd. will remove from its stores all remaining inventory made at a factory in China suspected of using North Korean forced labour, according to a press release from the company.



The release was posted on its corporate website and Facebook pages on the evening of Nov. 5, just as the Marketplace episode that featured the company aired.



"The story outlined by CBC has brought new information to light," read the post. The longer media release on the company's website emphasized that its previous audits of the factory had not found evidence of "any guest workers or forced labour."



The Canadian women's fashion retailer says it will pull not only the jacket identified by Marketplace (seen below) but also three other Penningtons styles and two Reitmans styles that were also sourced from Dandong Huayang Textiles and Garment Co. Ltd., a Chinese factory on the border of North Korea.



Reitmans says it will donate the clothing to local charities.



The Marketplace investigation found that Retimans had previously brought more than 100 shipments of clothing into Canada from the factory. Read more

CBC journalists found jackets made by a factory accused of using North Korean labour at multiple Penningtons locations across the Greater Toronto Area. Penningtons is operated by Reitmans Ltd. Material specs listed in U.S. shipping records were used to track down the jacket. (Katie Pedersen/CBC)

How some Canadian travellers are getting free COVID-19 tests in the U.S. to return home

Canadians travelling home from the United States and dreading the cost of a mandatory and potentially expensive COVID-19 test might be in luck.



Some Canadians tell CBC News they've succeeded in getting tested for free at American pharmacies.



"It's mind-blowing to think that people are paying $200 for those tests," said Andrew D'Amours, the co-founder of the travel information website, Flytrippers.



D'Amours, of Trois-Rivières, Que., took a free self-administered Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT) — which is listed as an accepted test by the Canadian government — at a U.S. Walgreens drive-thru site last Sunday.



But he warns that the NAAT/ID NOW tests aren't available at all Walgreens locations, so Canadians should check online before making U.S. travel plans. Travellers may also need to book their free test several days in advance to secure an appointment, he said. Read more

Andrew D'Amours, co-founder of travel information website Flytrippers, took a free, self-administered COVID-19 test at a U.S. Walgreens drive-thru site last Sunday. (Submitted by Andrew D’Amours)

What else is going on?

N.L. government doesn't know who might have the patient and employee data hit by cyberattack

'We deeply regret that this incident occurred,' says health authority CEO.

Pandemic showed need for national physician licence, doctors argue

Paperwork is hampering recruitment efforts to rural areas, some doctors say.

Landlord accused of pulling 'bait and switch' with apartments, using deceptive leases

Vancouver's Plan A Real Estate Services defends use of 'travel accommodation' agreements.

This baby walker has been recalled due to a potential injury hazard

Consumers should immediately stop using the baby walkers and contact Shandong Chengyan Culture Development for a full refund.

These Broadwood farm microgreens have been recalled due to Salmonella

Do not consume the recalled product.

These outdoor playsets have been recalled due to an entrapment hazard

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled playsets and contact Backyard Play Systems for a free repair kit.

Certain sliced mushroom products recalled due to Listeria

Do not consume, use, sell or serve the affected products

