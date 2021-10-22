The truth about CBD; Instacart workers speak out: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Illegal CBD products are everywhere and could put you at risk

Are you thinking about trying CBD or looking to find out what all the hype is about? You'll want to check out Marketplace's latest investigation.



While Canadians look to CBD for its promise as a health remedy, Marketplace has found there's no control over what goes into the illegal black market products.



Going undercover, we found hundreds of illegal CBD products for sale and salespeople who were willing to make prohibited health claims about the products. Read more

The Truth About CBD 22:30 CBD is found everywhere, from chocolate bars to pet treats, from face masks to moisturizers and bath bombs. A Marketplace investigation has found hundreds of illegal CBD products for sale. 22:30

Instacart 'shoppers' baffled by shrinking paycheques

Delivery people who work with Instacart, the app that collects online orders and drops them off at customers' homes, say it's impossible to understand how the company calculates what they're paid, but that one thing is clear — their earnings have fallen significantly over the last few months.



"I've probably analyzed 3,000 to 4,000 batches of orders from Instacart, just trying to figure out how they establish their pricing model, and I can't," said Daniel Feuer, 52, of Whitby, Ont., one of six Instacart delivery people from across the country who spoke to Go Public.



"I'm making much less money, and it's not about the number of orders going down, it's about the actual payment for those orders decreasing."



He's not alone. Private Facebook groups, which include over 7,000 of the more than 20,000 Instacart workers in Canada, are loaded with complaints about pay.



Like many app-based companies Instacart uses an algorithm to calculate what it pays at any given time. In a statement to Go Public, a spokesperson said many factors are taken into account, including the current level of demand, mileage, the number and weight of items, and the retailer. Read more

Instacart shoppers see pay rates drop below minimum wage | Go Public 1:59 Instacart workers say they have been earning significantly less money — often below minimum wage rates — than earlier in the pandemic, while doing the same amount of work. 1:59

Patients out thousands to Ontario plastic surgeon they say disappeared

A dozen patients tell CBC News they're out thousands of dollars after a plastic surgeon took deposits for procedures he never performed.



Pina Vitale paid Dr. Mahmood Kara, who also goes by Mahmud Kara of Dr. Kara Plastic Surgery, a 50 per cent deposit of $6,500 for a tummy tuck to be performed on Oct. 4. But in the weeks leading up to her appointment, Vitale could no longer reach anyone at Kara's clinic.



"No one's answering my calls. My emails are being sent back … phones have been disconnected. So I'm like, 'What's going on?' " she told CBC News during an interview at her home in Nobleton, Ont. "It's so disappointing … [I worked] so hard to get here."



Kara operates four private clinics across Ontario in Toronto, Scarborough, Vaughan and Whitby and has two satellite locations in Guelph and Burlington, according to his company's website.



CBC News has reached out to Kara multiple times through lawyers, over email, phone, social media and in person. He has not responded to any of our questions or requests for comment. Read more

Pina Vitale is shown in her backyard with documents she's saved from Dr. Kara Plastic Surgery. She's out more than $6,000 after paying a deposit but not getting a procedure. (Mark Bochsler/CBC)

Amazon employees say conditions worsened as demand rose during pandemic

It's no secret that online shopping has seen a huge uptick since the beginning of the pandemic.



For Amazon, that has meant higher profits. In 2020, company figures show that Amazon's net profit worldwide reportedly grew 84 per cent.



But warehouse employees and contract delivery drivers tell The Fifth Estate that as demand rose, conditions worsened.



When employees complained about increasingly difficult working conditions or tried to unionize, they say they faced retaliation and unfair practices by Amazon. Read more

Amazon has 16 warehouses in Canada, which it calls fulfilment centres, and more are being built. (Frederic Legrand/COMEO/Shutterstock)

What else is going on?

BMO apologizes after guard asks residential school survivor to leave Winnipeg bank on 2 occasions

Vivian Ketchum says same guard twice told her to leave branch, including day she had appointment with manager.

Flair Airlines expands fleet, adds 14 new routes in Canada, U.S.

Discount carrier with ambitious expansion plans looking for opportunities.

X-Lite Mini Electronic Lighter recalled due to potential fire and burn hazard

Consumers should immediately stop using the product and contact X-Lite Corporation for a free replacement.

Ombrelle Garnier Complete Dry Mist Spray sunscreen recalled due to elevated benzene levels

Stop using the recalled products.

