Real estate secrets; Family blindsided after others profit off obituary; CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Real estate agents caught on hidden camera breaking the law, steering buyers from low-commission homes

Marketplace's latest investigation is uncovering some shady real estate practices.



Posing as homebuyers and sellers, Marketplace tested if real estate agents are engaging in steering, an anti-competitive practice that steers potential homebuyers away from properties that offer agents lower commission. The team's hidden cameras found some agents deceiving the buyers they are supposed to represent in an effort to pad their own bottom line.



Experts and industry insiders say what Marketplace has uncovered is indicative of an industry working for the benefit of real estate agents at a cost to home sellers and buyers.



"There's a huge inertia, and maintaining the status quo, it absolutely benefits existing realtors 100 per cent," said broker and real estate agent Michael Walsh, one of the few speaking out on this issue.



After learning about our findings, the Real Estate Council of Ontario issued a notice about steering to more than 93,000 real estate agents, brokers and brokerages under its purview, noting that such behaviour breaches their code of ethics. Read more

Family blindsided after marketing company, funeral home cash in on father's obituary

Before pancreatic cancer took his life in April, John Rothwell made his dying wishes clear: if mourners wanted to donate to a cause in his name, the money should go to an educational fund he and his family set up.



Instead, family and friends unwittingly paid for a product that puts money into the pockets of companies profiting from grief, says son Nathan Rothwell



Rothwell told Go Public that while he knew the obituary would be on the website of the Mackey Funeral Home in Lindsay, Ont., he made sure it included a request for mourners to consider donating to the educational fund, in lieu of flowers.



What no one told his family is that Frontrunner — a Kingston, Ont.-based marketing company that runs the funeral home's website and many others across the country — uses obituaries to sell what it calls "memorial" trees and other products.



The obituary included links that said, "Plant a tree in the memory of John Rothwell" and led to a different website where mourners paid for products the family knew nothing about, said Rothwell.



"Family and friends spent money out of their own pockets for what they thought were my dad's wishes," Rothwell said.



After Rothwell complained and got a lawyer involved, Frontrunner doubled what mourners paid for the trees, and donated that money — more than $2,000 — to the educational fund. The company maintains that it did nothing wrong. Read more

Nathan Rothwell says his dad wanted memorial donations to go to an educational fund. Instead, some money went to private companies using obituaries to sell memorial-themed tree plantings. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

The U.S. land border is reopening, but Canadians with mixed vaccines are still in limbo

While it's welcome news that the U.S. will reopen its shared land border with Canada to non-essential travel on Nov. 8, some Canadians with mixed vaccine doses aren't celebrating just yet.



That's because at the same time the U.S. reopens the land border, it will start requiring that foreign land and air travellers entering the country be fully vaccinated.



The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) currently doesn't recognize mixed COVID-19 vaccines — such as one dose of AstraZeneca and one dose of Pfizer or Moderna — and hasn't yet said if travellers with two different doses will be blocked from entry when the vaccine requirement kicks in.



"CDC will release additional guidance and information as the travel requirements are finalized later this month," spokesperson Jade Fulce said in an email on Wednesday. Read more

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent directs vehicles re-entering the United States from Canada at the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit on Aug. 9. Starting in early November, Canadians entering the U.S. by land and air will have to be fully vaccinated, but there's uncertainty over whether two doses of different vaccines will count. (Matthew Hatcher/Getty Images)

What else is going on?

What we know about kids and COVID-19 vaccines

If parents feel heard and understood, they're in a much better position to make decisions, say pediatricians

Zellers returns — kind of — but the lowest price isn't quite the law

Discount store brand reappears months after HBC appears to lose trademark registration.

Sweatpants forever? Why the 'athleisure' fashion trend may outlast the pandemic

The pandemic has changed fashion trends — and experts say our desire for comfort is here to stay.

Canada seeks to claw back $25M in COVID relief from thousands of fishers

More than half of the harvesters affected by the repayment request are in Nova Scotia.

Specialized Tarmac SL7 Bicycles recalled due to fall hazard

Consumers should immediately stop using the bicycles and contact an authorized Specialized retailer.

