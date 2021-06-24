China fines Canada Goose over parka claims; Salad kits recalled: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Canada Goose fined by China for 'misleading' consumers about parka material

Canada Goose is in trouble with China for allegedly overstating the quality of down used in it's winter-apparel.



The country's regulator, the National Enterprise Credit Information Publicity System, has fined the company 450,000 yuan, or about $88,202 Cdn.



China's complaint centres on the company's claim it uses "Hutterite down," the warmest down available. It alleges the company uses other kinds of down in most of its products.



In an emailed response to CBC News, the company said a technical error on a partner website was behind the confusion.



The parka-maker said it uses both goose and duck down, depending on the construction of the garment. Read more

People line up outside the Canada Goose flagship store in Beijing, in November 2019. (Submitted by Jia Wang)

Heading back to wing night? It might not be as cheap as you remember

If you're used to saving a pretty penny each week by heading out to your local pub on wing night, you might be surprised to learn that the price of chicken wings has been steadily going up over the past year.



Higher prices for poultry, chicken feed and canola oil are partly to blame, but an increased demand for wings as a pandemic comfort food is also a culprit.



"I have been predicting or expecting that wing prices would be declining for about the last … six to 12 months, and they keep on going higher," said livestock market analyst Kevin Grier. "They have defied gravity."



As restaurants have reopened, a tight market has developed for wings, and that has some businesses hustling to make sure they can get all the supply they need.



"Can you imagine what a wing night on Tuesday is going to be like with no wings?" said Rob Dobrowolski, owner of Bonzzini's Brew Pub in Regina. Read more

Chicken wings being prepared at Mug Shotz Sports Bar & Grill in Calgary. Industry figures provided to CBC indicate wholesale wing prices were up about 14 per cent per kilogram in August compared to the same month a year ago, and up 35 per cent from August 2019. (Dave Mercer/CBC)

Salad kits recalled over listeria concern may have been sold nationally

A variety of chopped salad kits that may have been sold across the country have been recalled because of possible listeria contamination.



The kits, sold under the brand name Eat Smart, were sold in New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and possibly in other parts of Canada.



The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall warning about some of the salad kits on Aug. 26, but after further investigation, the agency expanded the recall earlier this week to include other products and provinces.



For the full list of recalled products: Read more



Earlier this year, Marketplace investigated why leafy green recalls are on the rise.

This is one of several varieties of Eat Smart chopped salad kits that have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency)

Starting university? Here's how to keep your finances in order

New to post-secondary studies? Listen up.



College life is often fun and illuminating, but it's not always cheap, and a good financial plan is a smart way to make sure your spending stays on track.



As a new school year begins, John Eisner, president and CEO of Credit Counselling Services of Atlantic Canada, says the most important things a student can do is plan ahead and keep track of spending.



"Budgeting is boring. Nobody likes to do a budget," he said. "But there's one thing about a budget or 'Money 101': It won't lie to you. The numbers won't lie to you." Read more

A building on the University of Prince Edward Island campus in Charlottetown. For a first-year student, managing finances can be daunting. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

