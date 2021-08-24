The return of reusable coffee mugs; Family seeks Airbnb refund: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Time to end the COVID-19 ban on reusable coffee cups?

Wondering why you still can't use your reusable mugs at many coffee shops? You're hardly alone.



"A lot of environmental things went on the back burner during COVID-19," said Brenya Green of Toronto, who's eager to once again be served coffee in her reusable cup.



Earlier this week, Starbucks announced that it's again offering to serve customers coffee in their reusable mugs, a welcome move for Green but one that has her wondering why competitors like McDonalds and Tim Hortons aren't following suit.



"It's been a bit too long now, especially now that Starbucks has shown a solution." Read more

Later this year, Tim Hortons plans to test a program where it lends customers a reusable, returnable cup and food packaging for a refundable deposit. (Tim Hortons)

Vacationers foiled by wildfire smoke frustrated over partial refunds for Airbnb cancellations

In the few days between when William Quinlan made an Airbnb booking in Penticton, B.C., and when he and his family were supposed to check in on July 20, the nearby wildfire situation grew significantly worse.



Fearing the smoke's impact on the health of their children, the family cancelled their reservation one day before they were supposed to check in. But Quinlan only received a partial refund, and is now questioning why Airbnb didn't refund the full amount for their stay.



"It made us feel that Airbnb cares more about profits than it does about their clients' health. We were shocked and surprised, frustrated, of course," said Quinlan.



Airbnb's extenuating circumstances policy, which accounts for unforeseen events after booking, was activated for wildfire-affected areas in B.C. for bookings made before July 23, and check-ins between July 23 and Aug. 21, Airbnb said in an email.



The company said that because Quinlan and his family were set to check in on the 20th, the reservation did not qualify for a full refund. Read more

Nelson, B.C., resident William Quinlan is frustrated with his partial refund on a cancellation due to wildfire hazards in July. (William Quinlan)

Restaurateurs are struggling to fill jobs. Workers say low wages and tough conditions are to blame

As restaurateurs across the country scramble to fill thousands of jobs, a common refrain has emerged: If the government wasn't paying workers to stay home, the labour shortage plaguing the restaurant industry wouldn't exist.



But workers are telling a different story, pointing to low wages and gruelling work conditions as the biggest hiring obstacles.



"It's hot. It's stressful. The hours are long and the pay is awful," said Chantelle Comeau, a 25-year veteran of the restaurant industry.



"People are literally working to the point of burnout for pennies above minimum wage." Read more



Meanwhile, industry experts say hospitality workers would benefit from higher tips to help offset their losses during the pandemic.

Economists say there are multiple factors contributing to the restaurant labour crunch. (Laura Meader/CBC)

BMO won't reimburse Ottawa woman who lost $23K to fraudsters, family says

The family of an Ottawa woman says she lost about $23,000 of her life savings after fraudsters gained access to her personal bank account.



Nazma Sayeeda Yousuf, 66, has banked with the Bank of Montreal for 38 years, during which time she never set up online banking, instead relying on monthly paper statements and in-person trips to the branch on Prince of Wales Drive.



Her daughter Sharmeen Yousuf says she knew something was amiss four months ago when she noticed a number of unfamiliar transactions on the joint account the two share, including Interac e-transfers and payments to a prepaid credit card registered with another bank.



But Yousuf is still fighting to be reimbursed after the Bank of Montreal declined her request because of "inconsistent information" gathered during its investigation, thereby casting doubt on the family's account of events.



The family remains adamant all these transactions were done without their knowledge or consent and that they have no connection to the email accounts and credit card that received the money. Read more

Ottawa family says fraudsters drained over $23,000 from their account — and BMO won’t reimburse them 1:12 Sharmeen Yousuf says her 66-year-old mother lost more than $23,000 after fraudsters gained access to her personal bank account. She says BMO has refused to reimburse the money due to 'inconsistent information' gathered during its investigation. 1:12

TIFF, Mirvish to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test from attendees

Announcements fall in line with numerous other returning in-person events.

Travellers to Canada doubled after border reopened to Americans

The numbers are still far below the level of crossings before the COVID-19 pandemic

These hand sanitizers have been recalled by Health Canada

Certain hand sanitizers are being recalled because they do not meet Health Canada's requirements.

These Mr. Porky brand scratchings have been recalled due to a Salmonella risk

The product should be thrown out or returned to the store.

These Moza-brand "Magical sticks and balls" kits have been recalled due to an ingestion hazard

Consumers should immediately take the recalled kit away from children and return the product to the company for a full refund.

