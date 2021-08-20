Is your school safe?; Insurance Bureau of Canada urges climate change action: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Fighting for safer schools

As kids and teachers get ready to head back to class — many of them in person after a year of interruptions caused by COVID-19 — parents across the country are organizing to take action to ensure their kids and school staff stay safe.

In Winnipeg, parents are asking the government to require regular rapid testing for students and staff, while in Vancouver, many parents rallied for a mask mandate in elementary and secondary schools.

In Toronto, a mom is asking for more support for kids and teachers struggling with online learning, and in Newmarket, Ont., Shameela Shakeel is pushing for strong ventilation systems, smaller class sizes and vaccination mandates for school staff to protect kids under 12 who are too young to get the shots.

Wherever they're located, these parents all share the same ultimate goal: making sure their children have the safest learning experience possible. Read more

Co-chair of York Communities for Public Education Shameela Shakeel, a parent and education activist, is pictured outside of Bill Crothers Secondary School, Markham, Ont., on Aug. 10. An advocacy group Shakeel started during the COVID-19 pandemic called Families and Educators for Safe Schools in York Region now has over 4,100 members. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Buying a concert ticket? Book your shot first

If you've been champing at the bit to see live music again, and you haven't yet been vaccinated against COVID-19, you might want to think again.

Canadian events put off by Live Nation will soon require either proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend.

The mandate comes as concert venues and promoters face increasing pressure to outline what actions they're taking to ensure their premises don't become home to superspreader events for COVID-19. Read more

Meanwhile, Porter Airlines announced this week that all employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test negative for the coronavirus before the start of every shift.

The federal government recently said it plans to mandate vaccination for federally regulated employers and workers, along with all passengers travelling by plane, boat or train.

Guests are asked to show proof of having been vaccinated against the coronavirus as they arrive for the first day of the Lollapalooza music festival on July 29, 2021, in Chicago. The four-day music festival led to at least 203 cases of COVID-19, which was characterized as a largely anticipated amount. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Governments must do more to protect communities from climate change, Insurance Bureau of Canada warns

The Insurance Bureau of Canada is urging the government to do more to fight climate change and better protect communities after a set of EF-2-strength twisters hit Barrie, Ont., and surrounding communities on July 15.

According to the bureau, the tornadoes left 71 homes uninhabitable and resulted in more than 2,200 insurance claims. Initial estimates indicate the tornadoes caused $75 million in insurable damage.

While damage caused by wind is typically covered by insurance policies, the agency says it's time for Canada to create a comprehensive plan to close governance gaps and improve climate defence overall, including by making enhancements to the current building code to protect against severe wind events. Read more

The damage path of the tornado that hit Barrie was about five kilometres long and up to 100 metres wide. (Grant Linton/CBC)

What else is going on?

Canadian home sales slipped 3% in July while average price fell to $662,000

Prices are still up compared to last year, but down from a March 2021 high.

Elections chief says voting will be safe despite lack of mandatory vaccine rule for poll workers

"There has not been outbreaks of COVID-19 as a result of in-person voting," said Stephane Perrault.

Inflation rate spikes to highest level in a decade, at 3.7% in July

Sharply higher prices for furniture and shelter were major factors in the increase.

Ravin Crossbows nocks have been recalled for being a laceration hazard

Consumers should immediately stop using the white nocks and contact Ravin Crossbows for replacement ones.

