Why researchers want you to wipe your old phone; dehumidifier recalls: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Selling or recycling an old smartphone? Do a factory reset first

If you're trying to get rid of your old electronics, it's important that you make sure to fully wipe all of your personal data from the device.



But as computer security researchers from the University of Guelph recently discovered, many people who are selling or recycling electronics aren't doing this properly.



The team contacted 131 people who had advertised their device online for sale and found that although a majority had used a factory reset to clear their personal information from the device, more than one-third had not properly cleared their devices. And many had not deleted the data at all. Read more

People who have old electronic devices they plan to sell or recycle should make sure they clear all their personal data properly by doing a factory reset, a University of Guelph researcher says. (David Donnelly/CBC)

How the COVID-19 crisis shaped our shopping habits

Nearly a year and a half into the pandemic, there's a clearer picture of how the COVID-19 crisis has shaped our shopping habits — and how we respond when public health restrictions are eased.



Metro Inc.'s third-quarter earnings, reported Wednesday, largely mirrored results posted earlier this summer by competitors Empire Co. Ltd. and Loblaw Companies Ltd.



At the onset of the pandemic, all three saw sales soar as shoppers stockpiled everything prompting shortages of items such as flour and toilet paper. Many Canadians also opted for conventional full-service grocery stores rather than discount supermarkets and bought more items per visit as part of a one-stop-shop effort to reduce their grocery trips.



But the opposite trend is now emerging as the vaccine rollout continues. Read more

Louise Smyth, 97, who has travelled all over the world, was finally able to travel to the grocery store after receiving her second COVID-19 vaccine shot. 'My family provided all my food supplies during the pandemic,' she said. (AHS )

Ottawa promises vaccine passport for international travel

The federal government says it plans to create proof-of-vaccination documentation for international travel by early fall.



Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino said earlier this week that Ottawa is working with the provinces — which hold the data on vaccinations — to develop consistent credentials. The minister said the government is also working with other countries to recognize the credentials issued in Canada.



The federal certification would include data on the type of vaccines received, dates and location. Read more

Ottawa is working with the provinces, which hold data on vaccinations, to develop a vaccine passport for international travel. (Charlie Riedel/The Associated Press)

400,000 dehumidifiers recalled in Canada due to fire risk

Dehumidifier users, listen up. Up to 413,915 dehumidifiers are being recalled in Canada because of a risk of overheating and catching fire.



All affected models were made by a company called New Widetech, but were sold under various brand names, including Honeywell, Whirlpool, and Danby. Read more

This Honeywell dehumidifier is one of dozens of models that have been recalled due to risk of fire. (New Widetech/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

