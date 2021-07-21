Why you still can't cross the U.S. land border; oil and gas transition plans: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Travelling to the United States? The rules are still in flux
American tourists yearning to visit Canada received welcome news this week when the federal government announced it will reopen its doors to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens as of Aug. 9.
But there's still no date for when Canadians may be able to cross the land border into the United States, and that has some would-be travellers voicing their frustrations.
"I'm waiting pretty damn patiently. We are all waiting pretty patiently to have this border open," said Leslie Beitel of Lethbridge, Alta. She owns a second home about 290 kilometres away in Columbia Falls, Mont., but can't drive there because the U.S. land border is closed.
"It would just be really nice to be able to have free access to our place," she said. Read more
Oil and gas workers 'will not be left behind' in clean energy future, says Ottawa
The federal government is launching a long-awaited process to come up with a plan to support oil and gas workers as economies around the world move away from fossil fuels.
"They will not be left behind," Natural Resources Minister Seamus O'Regan told a news conference. "Workers will be at the centre of a clean energy future."
The minister launched a nearly three-month consultation process earlier this week.
Workers, labour groups and industry stakeholders can submit their feedback on proposed federal legislation that would offer support for workers leaving the industry, such as job training.
But according to economist Jim Stanford of the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, it's still just a "baby step."
"Given that there is an election that is on the horizon, this is more about optics to make the government look like it's doing something," he said.
He estimates that over the next 25 years, many jobs in the oilpatch will disappear and the government will need to spend at least $1 billion a year to support the retraining and relocation of workers. Read more
Heads up! These Neutrogena spray-on sunscreens have been recalled
Before you head out to the beach this weekend, you may want to double-check your sunscreen.
Johnson & Johnson is recalling several Neutrogena spray-on sunscreens after "elevated levels of benzene" were detected in testing, Health Canada said in an advisory.
Long-term and frequent exposure to elevated levels of benzene carries health risks, Health Canada says. That exposure can occur via inhalation or absorption through skin. Read more
What else is going on?
Canada's building codes don't focus on tornadoes — even though we see 2nd most in the world
Hurricane straps could save lives, experts say, but they're not mandatory under the National Building Code of Canada.
WestJet drops out of talks with government on pandemic aid
The airline said it remains open to resuming talks in the future.
Classic car owners floored after garage strips parts, refuses to return beloved vehicles
Customers of the specialty autobody and mechanic shop say their vehicles have been ruined.
This Burrata cheese has been recalled due to a possible Listeria contamination
If you've got La Bella Contadina Burrata Nadi con latte di bufala (cheese) in your home, please throw it out or return it to the store it was purchased at.
