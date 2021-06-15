Hidden chemicals found in makeup; Canada's rising inflation rate: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need. Want this in your inbox?

A new study has found 'forever chemicals' in hundreds of cosmetics. Here's what you need to know

If you wear lipstick or mascara, you may be absorbing potentially harmful ingredients that hang around for decades in the environment, according to a new study by researchers in the U.S., Canada and Switzerland.

Those ingredients, known as polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), are rarely disclosed on labels, making them hard to avoid, said the study published Tuesday in the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

PFAS are a group of more than 4,700 human-made chemicals that contain fluorine bonded to carbon, a strong chemical bond that makes them hard to break down.

"What's really concerning about them is that they're highly persistent," said Miriam Diamond, a University of Toronto professor who co-authored the research. "It'll stick around for years, actually.... Decades." Read more

Researchers uncover potentially toxic chemicals hiding in makeup The National 2:00 Canadian researchers have found that hundreds of cosmetics, many described as waterproof or long-lasting, contain potentially toxic chemicals that aren’t listed on the labels. 2:00

Canada's inflation rate is the highest it's been in a decade.

If you've been noticing that the cost of pretty much everything has gone up over the past year, it's not in your head.

Canada's inflation rate increased to 3.6 per cent in May, the fastest pace in a decade, according to Statistics Canada

The data agency said in a news release this week that prices are rising at a faster pace than usual, for everything from shelter and vehicles, to food, energy and consumer goods. Read more

A woman passes numerous cars in the BMW Toronto parking lot after getting out of her vehicle on June 16. The price of cars has risen by five per cent in the past year, which was a major factor pushing Canada's overall inflation rate to 3.6 per cent, its largest yearly increase in a decade. (Sam Nar/CBC)

Meet 3 COVID-19 long-haulers who warn: Don't underestimate the virus

As the economy reopens and thoughts turn to patios and indoor shopping, some who suffer from long-haul COVID-19 are warning not to let guards down against a virus that has left them with debilitating symptoms — months after their diagnosis.

"We have a new variant in town, and people are out there like it's gone and everything's safe," said Jane Ertel, 62, of Kitchener, Ont. "It's driving me crazy."

Ertel said that before her diagnosis, she was a non-smoker with no pre-existing lung conditions. Today, she has roughly 60 per cent of her prior lung capacity and is "short of breath constantly." Read more

Earlier this year, a Marketplace questionnaire found that 60 per cent of COVID-19 long-haulers have not been able to access the care they believe they need to recover.

Jackie Loree, Kari Gray and Jane Ertel are three COVID-19 long-haulers who continue to suffer from effects of the coronavvirus long after their cases were marked as 'resolved'. (CBC)

What else is going on?

When international travel resumes, Canada's borders and airports will be very different

Airports are at capacity with just five per cent of pre-COVID traffic because of pandemic measures.

Man hires paralegal to handle his divorce — discovers he's still married

In many parts of the country, anyone can say they're a paralegal without training, insurance or oversight.

Some prisoners not offered COVID-19 shots until months after general public, CBC analysis finds

Despite housing an at-risk population, some Ontario and N.S. jails didn't offer prisoners vaccines until May.

These Cove dishwashers have been recalled due to a fire hazard

Consumers should immediately stop using the product, shut off the power supply to the unit, and contact the company for a free inspection and repair.

