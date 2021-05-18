Cost of new home materials on the rise; Plastic surgeon's licence suspended: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need. Want this in your inbox?

Building a new home? Here's why material costs have gone through the roof

From homebuilders to backyard renovators, many Canadians have been feeling the impact of the price of lumber and other materials doubling or tripling during the pandemic.



Over the past year, millions of homebound people turned their energy to new decks, fences and home improvements leading to a spike in demand. The pandemic also pulled the plug on many North American sawmills, reducing supply.



Bank of Montreal economics forecaster Art Woo said a forest products company that wished to cash in on the lumber boom today might nonetheless still not be producing any actual lumber from that mill for another two to three years.



"A lumber company can't just open up 10 new sawmills," said Woo. Read more

Home builders feeling the crunch as cost for materials rises during pandemic 1:45 Roy Nandram, president of RND Construction, says the cost of construction materials has skyrocketed during the pandemic, leaving many builders on the hook for the increases. 1:45

Plastic surgeon's licence suspended over social media posts, surveillance of patients without consent

A Toronto plastic surgeon and self-styled social media influencer has had his licence to practice medicine suspended.



In a decision released on May 12, the disciplinary committee of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) suspended the licence of Dr. Martin Jugenburg — who goes by Dr. 6ix on social media — for six months over inappropriate online posts and for his use of surveillance cameras in his downtown Toronto clinic.



In 2018, while reporting undercover for a story on breast implants, Marketplace producers spotted security cameras in a closed-door consultation room at Jugenburg's clinic. Read more

Dr. Martin Jugenburg is shown in a consultation room at his clinic, the Toronto Cosmetic Surgery Institute, in 2018. (CBC)

TD Bank accused of losing customers' RSPs — again

More TD Canada Trust customers are accusing the bank of losing tens of thousands of dollars in Retirement Savings Plan contributions they deposited with the financial institution.



Bhupendra Narsey, 64, and his wife, Alina, say they made RSP contributions in the 1990s but that their money has since vanished.



TD denies any wrongdoing, saying the couple must have given the bank permission to transfer the RSPs in question to another financial institution more than 20 years ago.



But Bhupendra Narsey says neither he nor his wife ever authorized TD to transfer their RSPs, which would have been necessary for the investments to be moved elsewhere. Read more

Bhupendra Narsey deposited $2,793 into his TD Canada Trust RSP account in 1994. Now the money is unaccounted for, he says. (Submitted by Bhupendra Narsey)

What else is going on?

Canada's annual inflation rate rises at fastest pace since 2011

StatsCan says the consumer price index last month was up 3.4% compared with a year ago.

UPS shipping bungle keeps oxygen device from family sick with COVID-19

After hearing from Go Public, UPS came to a resolution with the customer, keeping the details confidential.

Canadian bus companies have plans to fill the gap left by Greyhound

From East and West, Canada's bus companies say they're ready to ride to the rescue.

At least 111 Atlantic Canadians died on ATVs, snowmobiles since 2018

The RCMP says the public is not aware of how dangerous riding can be.

