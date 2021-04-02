Testing N95-style masks; Study shows vaccines may help COVID-19 long-haulers: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need. Want this in your inbox?

Looking to buy an N95-style mask? You'll want to read this

As more dangerous variants of the coronavirus spread, many of us are looking to upgrade our masks.

Some of the more popular options are the KN95 respirator, which meets the Chinese standard of 95 per cent filtration efficiency and the KF94, which meets the Korean standard of 94 per cent filtration efficiency.

But we've learned not all masks labelled as such are as effective as advertised.

We tested 14 KN95 and KF94 respirator brands purchased from Amazon and other big box stores to see how they fared. Read more

If you see this logo on a respirator, it means it is not authorized, says Dr. Jay Park. (CBC)

Vaccines may improve symptoms for some COVID-19 long-haulers: study

Emerging research suggests vaccines may reduce symptoms for some suffering from what's now being called "long COVID," where health problems persist for months after the infectious stage of the illness has passed.

A new study out of the U.K., which is still awaiting the peer review process, looked at a small group of such patients and found those who had received at least one dose of the vaccine had "a small overall improvement" in long COVID symptoms and a "decrease in worsening symptoms" when compared to the unvaccinated patients. Read more

Emerging research suggests vaccines may reduce symptoms for people suffering from so-called long COVID, or lingering symptoms after a bout of COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Are cheaper eggs just as nutritious as organic or free-run options?

Have you ever found yourself overwhelmed by the differences between the eggs being sold at your grocery store? You're in luck!



Marketplace tested 14 different brands of eggs to see if there were nutritional differences between some of the cheapest eggs and some organic options. Read more

WATCH | Conventional eggs are just as nutritious as some organic options:

Conventional eggs are just as nutritious as some organic options News 2:32 CBC Marketplace tested more than 300 eggs from 14 different brands and found that some of the cheapest eggs are just as nutritious as some organic options. 2:32

What else is going on?

Shortage of N.B. health-care providers forces student to pay out of pocket to see gynecologist

Professor says structural, attitudinal problems can lead to patients going undiagnosed and untreated for years.

Facebook downplays 'old' breach exposing info on 533 million users

3.5 million Canadians believed to be included in social media data breach.

It's not just Toronto and Vancouver — Canada's housing bubble has gone national

Bully offers with no conditions are popping up in small real estate markets, too.

These RH children's bath wraps are a flammability hazard

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled product and return them to RH to obtain a refund or credit of the purchase price.

These Yardworks kids garden tools might be a chemical hazard

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled products and return them to any Canadian Tire store for a full refund.

-David Common, Asha Tomlinson, Charlsie Agro and the Marketplace team

