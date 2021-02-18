Canada's broken recall system; Tam warns of misinformation online: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Drivers fear for their safety as years-long recall rollout drags on

Millions of Hyundai and Kia vehicles run the risk of sudden engine fires and failures — and drivers say recalls have done little to address the safety issues. Marketplace and Go Public are joining forces this week to investigate the potentially dangerous engines, exposing flaws in Canada's recall system. Read more

Investigating Hyundai and Kia recalls

Watch out for 'infodemic' and misleading online content, says Tam

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, warned Canadians this week to maintain vigilance about the pandemic information they consume online as misleading content widens its reach.



"These platforms have contributed to an overabundance of information — an infodemic — that worsens the current pandemic by allowing false information to circulate more easily, hampering public health responses, creating confusion and distrust, and ultimately making it more difficult for people to make vital decisions about their health and safety," wrote Tam. Read more

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, urged Canadians on Sunday to be mindful of the COVID-19 information they come across online as misleading information grows in the wake of the pandemic. (Arun Sankar/Getty Images)

Prices for private COVID-19 tests can range from $160 to $1,200, with little oversight of the industry

Whether you're a traveller getting a mandated COVID-19 test at the airport, or a worker on a job site like a film set or food processing plant that requires a negative test, odds are it's being done by a private company.



Businesses offering polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are now a crucial part of Canada's pandemic response, allowing thousands of people to continue to travel, visit loved ones in long-term care, and stay on the job.



But some doctors and health experts are concerned about what they say is a lack of regulation in what has become a rapidly growing part of the health-care industry. Read more

Passengers getting off international flights at Toronto’s Pearson airport are getting COVID-19 tests provided by Switch Health, one of many private testing companies in Canada. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

None of Ottawa's new travel rules apply to the largest group of people entering Canada — truckers

None of the federal government's recently announced new travel measures — which include COVID-19 testing upon arrival — apply to the largest group of people regularly entering Canada: Commercial truck drivers.



Of the 10 million entries into Canada since March 21, 2020, close to half — 4.6 million — were made by commercial truck drivers crossing by land, according to the Canada Border Services Agency.



Because truck drivers deliver essential goods across the border during the pandemic, the government has exempted them from quarantine and all COVID-19 test requirements. Ottawa says it's exploring tests for truckers at the border but has not yet presented concrete plans. Read more

Close to half the entries into Canada since March 21 have been made by truck drivers crossing by land, according to the Canada Border Services Agency. (Rob Gurdebeke/The Canadian Press)

CRA locks online accounts amid investigation, leaving users worried

More than 100,000 accounts affected, but federal agency says it was not hacked.

Canadian home sales, prices hit new highs for January compared to last year

Sales activity for the month up 35.2% from January 2020.

As thrift stores reopen, Instagram's thrift sellers to stick around

Many Instagram accounts resell their thrifted finds to a growing following.

These accent tables have been recalled due to an electric shock hazard

Consumers should immediately unplug the recalled side accent tables and contact Jimco Lamp & Manufacturing Company for a refund or replacement product.

Kurtis Potec took a photo as he watched his 2017 Hyundai Tucson burn after his engine suddenly caught fire while he was driving on a highway in Manitowish, Ont., in September 2020. (Submitted by Kurtis Potec)

Has a recall been issued for your vehicle?



At least 1.5 million car models in Canada have been recalled for engine failures and fires. But more drivers could still be at risk. Marketplace and Go Public are joining forces to investigate the problems involving many Hyundai and Kia vehicles. We speak to Canadian motorists who are angry, confused and terrified to drive their own cars. And we ask Transport Canada whether a system that relies primarily on manufacturers' voluntary monitoring is really keeping us safe.



