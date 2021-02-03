Injured woman secretly videotaped by insurer; Bank faces class-action lawsuit: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

She was surveilled by her insurer. Experts say she's not alone

When Alicia Micallef filed a workers compensation claim after suffering a concussion, she was secretly videotaped by Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board, which used the footage to wrongly accuse her of insurance fraud. Experts say all kinds of insurers use covert surveillance to intimidate claimants or discredit claims. The videos showed snippets of Micallef going about her daily life — including taking in live music, sitting on the subway reading and taking long walks around Toronto.



"I was doing things that human beings do … I didn't put in a claim for a broken leg, I put in a claim for a brain injury and [they] helped me with zero per cent," she said. Read more

Micallef was followed and secretly videotaped by Ontario's WSID while recovering from an injury in an effort to discredit her claim. (Tina Mackenzie/CBC)

Whistleblower claims of shady sales practices lead to class-action lawsuit against TD Bank

A TD Bank teller who spoke out about the pressure to sell customers products and services they didn't need says she feels vindicated now that a class-action lawsuit is underway, shining a light on those allegedly unethical practices.



"It makes me know that I did the right thing, coming forward," she told Go Public after learning about the lawsuit.



She said she and her colleagues were pressured to make unnecessary sales in order to earn revenue for the bank — and to hold onto their jobs. Read more

These three TD Bank employees touched off a firestorm of reaction across the country when they spoke out about ‘incredible pressure’ to meet ‘unrealistic' sales goals in March 2017. (CBC)

The CRA is hiring a private company to tackle pandemic questions. But some are raising privacy concerns.

The Canada Revenue Agency is taking the unusual step of hiring a private company to answer some Canadians' questions about pandemic benefits — a move that has one union warning about privacy concerns.



"I understand that these people might not have access to the employee CRA system," said Marc Brière, president of the Union of Taxation Employees, which represents more than 28,000 CRA workers. "But what if a taxpayer, thinking they're calling CRA, inadvertently gave confidential information to the employees of the third party? That can certainly happen. So we're concerned with that."



Brière said he also fears that involving a third party will create more confusion for taxpayers who are increasingly being targeted by scam artists claiming to represent the federal government. Read more



Marketplace has been investigating these phone scams for years.

The Canada Revenue Agency is taking the unusual step of hiring a private firm to help answer questions from Canadians this tax season. The agency says it is expecting a flood of queries related to COVID-19 benefits. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

What else is going on?

Know the refund rules at Manitoba car dealerships, buyer warns after fighting to get deposit back

Dealerships in Manitoba are not required to refund a deposit if a customer changes their mind on a purchase.

Why small businesses say they need Ottawa's help to get some relief on credit card fees

Visa, MasterCard say fees are lower, but business groups argue pandemic shopping habits changed the equation.

Air Canada cuts 1,500 more jobs and cancels 17 more routes

New coronavirus travel restrictions have battered industry.

These rechargeable knives are a fire hazard

Some batteries for Rapala Rechargeable Fillet Knives may overheat and catch fire.

Asylum seekers from India swindled into paying thousands for free services, say health workers

Federal government takes out ads in Indian newspapers to warn about costly scams.

This week on Marketplace

(CBC)

You might assume that a driver who kills or injures someone would go to jail.

But a longtime lawyer and safe streets advocate tells Marketplace that you'd be surprised at how few consequences many risky drivers ultimately face.

And that's taken on new significance during the pandemic with some police forces recording surges in stunt driving and speeding, as emptier roads become racing tracks.

Join us for a wild ride as we tag along with police stopping street racers, and join a professional stunt driver who says those who think they are the greatest gift to driving often don't really have any idea what they're doing.

Plus, are UV disinfecting devices really effective at killing viruses, germs and bacteria?

These devices are the latest in a long line of products promising to keep you safe from bacteria and virus that may be lingering on surfaces. UV lights, wands and bags claim to kill up to 99 per cent of surface bacteria, virus and germs in as little as one second.

Tune in to our full investigation on CBC Gem.

- David Common and the Marketplace team

Marketplace needs your help

Have you seen any COVID-19 misinformation or conspiracies since the start of the pandemic? If so, we'd like to hear from you. Email us at marketplace@cbc.ca

Are you a family divided by your love —or hate— for eggs? What do you look for when shopping in the egg aisle? We want to hear from you. Email us at marketplace@cbc.ca

Catch up on past episodes of Marketplace anytime on CBC Gem.