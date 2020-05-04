Grocery prices set to go up next year; We want to hear from COVID long-haulers: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Every day, provinces and territories announce the number of new COVID-19 cases and the number of "resolved." By that, they mean the people who are longer infectious. But for hundreds, perhaps thousands, of Canadians — once sick, their symptoms stick around even after they're supposedly resolved.

They're known as long-haulers and some studies suggest at least one in ten who are infected are left with heart, lung and cognitive problems. Many have been unable to return to work. Some are exhausted all the time.

Expect to pay more for groceries next year

The average Canadian family will pay up to $695 more for food next year, as the pandemic, wildfires and changing consumer habits drive up grocery bills, according to the 2021 edition of Canada's Food Price Report. "This is the highest increase that we've ever expected," said Sylvain Charlebois, lead author and Dalhousie University professor of food distribution and policy. Read more

The price of baked goods is expected to go up by 5.5 per cent next year because the price of wheat has risen by almost half this year. (Gian Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

As passengers pushed for refunds, Air Canada got more than $400M for wage subsidy

Air Canada has received the largest amount of government pandemic aid of all publicly traded companies in the country that have disclosed their finances to shareholders to date, a CBC News investigation has found. As the airline continues to be engaged in talks with the government over an industry-specific bailout package, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau says he is contingent on airlines providing refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19. Read more

Last month, Marketplace looked into the fight for airline refunds and spoke to those fighting to get their money back.

Air Canada tapped into hundreds of millions of dollars in government support to pay its employees a percentage of their wages during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Shopping for gifts online? Make sure you recycle all that packaging

Many of us are doing more of our holiday shopping online this year, but that doesn't mean we can steer clear of recycling. Metro Vancouver officials are urging shoppers to "create memories, not garbage" by recycling the cardboard boxes and extra materials that come with online orders instead of dumping them in the trash. Read more

Metro Vancouver officials expect more people to shop online for presents this year, creating more cardboard and plastic waste. (Ben Nelms/CBC)

What else is going on?

2 Ontario LTC operators got $157M in COVID-19 aid. They also paid $74M to shareholders

Extendicare Inc. and Sienna Senior Living Inc. say public money spent on COVID-19 efforts, not dividends.

Dollarama to give workers up to $300 cash bonus after posting higher profit

Full time staff will get $300, part timers $200 on next paycheque.

Montreal students left in limbo, with thousands of dollars on the line, after college suspends classes

Montreal Technical College didn't start offering online courses until eight months after pandemic hit.

Why millions of dollars in pandemic aid are going to corporations making healthy profits

Dozens of corporations are paying out dividends while receiving federal wage subsidies.

Some doctors, therapists get Health Canada permission to use magic mushrooms

The health professionals can use psilocybin themselves to begin to develop therapies.

Spirit Halloween flashlights recalled due to fire hazard

Immediately take the flashlights away from children, remove the batteries, dispose of the flashlight and contact the company for a refund.

