How to avoid bitcoin scams; Miss Vickie's recalled: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Why this Halifax woman is speaking out after losing $14K to a phone scam

When 20-year-old Yeaweh Conteh got a phone call last week from someone claiming to be a Halifax Regional Police officer, she was alarmed. The man said that if she didn't deposit the money from her bank account into a bitcoin machine nearby, she would be arrested. But after depositing nearly $14K, she discovered it was a scam. Now, she's warning others so they don't fall for the same scheme. One key piece of advice: If someone asks for payment in bitcoin, it's usually a bad sign. Read more



Marketplace has previously investigated similar phone scams, including ones from callers claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency.

Yeaweh Conteh of Beechville, N.S., fell victim to a phone scam she says cost her close to $14,000. (Robert Short/CBC)

Attention snack lovers: Watch out for these chips

Heads up snackers. The possible presence of pieces of glass has prompted Miss Vickie's Canada to recall a number of its chips from store shelves.



The bags of chips affected range from 24 g to 550 g, include individual packages and multi-packs, and come in a number of flavours. They include:

Applewood Smoked BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

Jalapeño Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

Original Recipe Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

Sea Salt & Malt Vinegar Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

Sweet Southern BBQ Kettle Cooked Potato Chips.

Sweet Chili & Sour Cream Kettle Cooked Potato Chips. Read more

Miss Vickie's Canada is recalling six flavours of kettle cooked chips in various-sized packages due to a possible glass contamination. (Canadian Food Inspection Agency/Submitted)

How climate change is throwing a wrench in the quest for the perfect cup of coffee

According to the Canadian Coffee Association, seven in 10 Canadians drink at least one cup of java a day. But outside of our borders, coffee cultivation is becoming more unstable. While many coffee businesses in Canada are willing to pay premiums in an effort to get the best beans and help keep international growers afloat, climate change is wreaking havoc on many of their farms. Read more

A bag of coffee beans from Edmonton's Apex Coffee Imports sourced from Columbia. (Axel Tardieu/CBC)

You'll want to heed this new guidance on what masks to wear

In a change of pace, the Public Health Agency of Canada is now recommending we use three-layer non-medical masks with a filter layer to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says she's not necessarily asking us to throw out every mask we already own, but that the research has evolved, and three-layer masks are now seen as more effective. "The science of masks has really accelerated during this particular pandemic. So we're just learning again as we go," she said. Read more

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam removes her mask before addressing a news conference on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

What else is going on?

What's the germiest surface in a supermarket? You might be surprised

ICYMI, Marketplace swabbed more than 130 surfaces in 24 grocery stores.

Streaming platforms to incur penalties if not abiding by Broadcasting Act rules, Ottawa proposes

Netflix, Spotify and others will fall under the act through a new category called 'online undertakings.'

A Muskoka cottage owner paid $64K to save it. This is what she was left with

Cottage country contractor with criminal record accused of bilking people again.

These Isagenix energy bars may be unsafe due to overfortification of vitamins

The products have been sold online and potentially through independent representatives.

This Alwatania branded Halva Extra has been recalled due to a possible Salmonella contamination

Avoid consuming the product.

