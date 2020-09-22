You should check your dog treats; Experts raise smart-home security concerns: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet
Consumer and health news you need from the week
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
How did a stranger take control of this new homeowner's security system?
When Taylor Fornell got a message from a stranger claiming to have access to her home security system, she was spooked.
The stranger — the previous owner, as it turns out — says he had asked Vivint, the security company that installed and ran the system, to cancel his service, but they didn't comply. To prove it, he unarmed the system and unlocked the doors and windows as Fornell watched in disbelief.
Security and privacy experts say the situation is the result of weak laws and cancellation policies that are written to boost companies' bottom lines instead of protecting customers. Read more
Back in 2018, Marketplace hired ethical hackers to see how easy it was to hack a family's smart home.
Check your dog treats, Public Health warns after salmonella outbreak
First things first: you should stop feeding your dog snacks from the Paws Up! and Western Family brands of pig ear treats. You'll also want to avoid handling the treats directly — one person has died, and eight people have gotten sick with salmonella after doing so in British Columbia, Alberta and Yukon. "Always wash your hands right after handling dog treats, and ensure that all areas the treats have come in contact with are properly cleaned and sanitized," says the Public Health Agency of Canada. The products were sold at Canadian Tire and Save-On-Foods stores across the country and have been removed from store shelves but may still be in some homes. Read more
Subway's bread isn't bread due to high sugar content, Irish court rules
According to Ireland's Supreme Court, the fast-food chain's bread contains so much sugar that it cannot be legally categorized as a "staple food" and is more like "confectionery or fancy baked goods." That's important because staple foods in Ireland aren't subject to taxes. Read more
The Canada-U.S. border is closed, but some snowbirds are still heading south this winter
It's a strange time to spend half the year in the United States. But that hasn't stopped some snowbirds from making plans to head to their second homes in Florida. Some of them just miss the heat, but others don't have a place to stay in Canada for the winter. Both things are true for Elizabeth Evans, who said she's excited to head back. So excited, in fact, she's not letting anything get in her way. "Even if I had to get on the plane buck naked, I'd be on it," said Evans. Read more
What else is going on?
Fewer COVID-19 deaths in B.C. than Ontario long-term care credited to funding, policy
Researchers found that B.C. was better prepared and responded in a more co-ordinated and decisive way than Ontario.
The CERB benefit is over — here's what you need to know now
Canadians who are still out of work due to COVID-19 are transitioning to employment insurance, other benefits.
Why pandemic protection is a touchy issue in the service economy
Many service jobs require personal protective equipment, but should employees or their employers foot the bill?
Travellers wary, agencies not encouraging travel despite incentives
Despite free COVID-19 insurance, many travellers say they still don't feel safe to fly.
These rocking chairs might be a fall hazard
Owners should stop using Hanamint Swivel Rockers, Club Swivel Rockers and Club Swivel Gliders immediately and contact the company directly for a free repair.
