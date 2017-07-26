Amazon accused of pandemic price gouging: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Amazon accused of hiking prices on soap, face masks, toilet paper and other essentials

A report by Public Citizen claims Amazon raised prices on many essentials in March and April, adding mark-ups of up to 1,000 per cent on some basic items. But Amazon is strongly refuting these claims, saying it supports legislation against price gouging, and works quickly to correct any pricing errors that come up. Read more

Disinfectant wipes were hard to come by in March and April. And if you could find them, chances are the price was far higher than normal. (Maggie MacPherson/CBC)

What university life looks like during COVID-19

It's set to be a school year unlike any other. All levels of schooling have been affected by COVID-19, but post-secondary education represents a unique challenge. Some students, having never lived away from home before, have spent 14 days in self-isolation in a brand-new city. Others, far from experiencing a traditional frosh week, are instead still at home, getting ready to log on and meet their new classmates. Either way, there are sure to be ups and downs along the way. Read more

As thousands of young Canadians embark on their journey with post-secondary education this fall, the coronavirus pandemic is shaping each step of the way. Canadian university students Hana Mitsui Hotz, from left, Anthony Russell and Catherine Boisvert shared their back-to-school experiences amid COVID-19. (Evan Mitsui/CBC, submitted by Anthony Russell, submitted by Connor Fraser)

WestJet cancels flight after dispute over toddler's mask. What happened?

The rules of flying are changing every day, and it seems there's still some confusion over who is required to wear a mask on flights. Safwan Choudhry says airline staff tried to force his 19-month-old daughter to wear one even though she was under the age requirement for masks. But WestJet says it was his older, three-year-old daughter, who was of concern. The company says it cancelled the flight because Choudry's family wouldn't comply with its zero-tolerance mask policy, but Choudry maintains he did nothing wrong. Read more

A Toronto family says they were removed from a WestJet flight, which was ultimately cancelled, because they didn’t put a mask on their two-year-old. The airline says the mask dispute was regarding an older child. 1:40

Why some Canadian families are still struggling to see their loved ones in long-term care

COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia are in the single digits, but Andy Gillis still hasn't seen his 85-year-old mother in three months. While regulations around visits to nursing homes have loosened, staff shortages have made it difficult to co-ordinate more frequent visits. "As time has gone by and the cases have dropped, the amount of harm being done both emotionally and physically to people in these homes is outweighing the benefit," said Gillis. Read more

Nova Scotia has lifted some visitor restrictions at long-term care facilities, but some families say it doesn't go far enough and their loved ones are suffering inside. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

They had travel insurance before the pandemic. Why don't they qualify for a cash refund?

When Kevin Lyons cancelled his family's trip to Italy and an accompanying Mediterranean cruise earlier this year, he expected to be reimbursed for the $6,700 he spent on the vacation. But that's not how things played out. Instead, TD Bank said that because he'd been offered future credits from both his airline and cruise company, he didn't have any claim to a refund. That's something Lyons is planning to fight in court, as the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit over TD's refusal to pay out claims. Read more

Toronto-Dominion Bank is facing a class-action lawsuit over its refusal to pay travel insurance claims following trip cancellations triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Mark Lennihan/The Associated Press)

What else is going on?

Testing sewage for COVID-19 could be "early warning" system, Ontario researchers hope

Nasal swabs aren't the only way to test for the virus.

Cogeco owner rebuffs Rogers-backed takeover offer again: "Our shares are not for sale"

Louis Audet says his refusal is final.

Pandemic vintage expected to be a wine to remember

This year may be a hard one to swallow, but winemakers say it might go down easy in bottle form.

This bicycle rack has been recalled due to a fall hazard

The front bicycle rack may detach from the bicycle and cause the front wheel to abruptly stop, posing a fall hazard.

Marketplace needs your help

Are you still fighting for a refund for air travel cancelled due to COVID-19? We want to hear from you. Email us at marketplace@cbc.ca

Are you actively trying to get your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer repaired? If so, we want to hear from you. Please share your stories, photos and documentation, with the subject line "tech repairs" to marketplace@cbc.ca.

Catch up on past episodes of Marketplace any time on CBC Gem.