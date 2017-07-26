Amazon accused of pandemic price gouging: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet
Consumer and health news you need from the week
Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.
Amazon accused of hiking prices on soap, face masks, toilet paper and other essentials
A report by Public Citizen claims Amazon raised prices on many essentials in March and April, adding mark-ups of up to 1,000 per cent on some basic items. But Amazon is strongly refuting these claims, saying it supports legislation against price gouging, and works quickly to correct any pricing errors that come up. Read more
What university life looks like during COVID-19
It's set to be a school year unlike any other. All levels of schooling have been affected by COVID-19, but post-secondary education represents a unique challenge. Some students, having never lived away from home before, have spent 14 days in self-isolation in a brand-new city. Others, far from experiencing a traditional frosh week, are instead still at home, getting ready to log on and meet their new classmates. Either way, there are sure to be ups and downs along the way. Read more
WestJet cancels flight after dispute over toddler's mask. What happened?
The rules of flying are changing every day, and it seems there's still some confusion over who is required to wear a mask on flights. Safwan Choudhry says airline staff tried to force his 19-month-old daughter to wear one even though she was under the age requirement for masks. But WestJet says it was his older, three-year-old daughter, who was of concern. The company says it cancelled the flight because Choudry's family wouldn't comply with its zero-tolerance mask policy, but Choudry maintains he did nothing wrong. Read more
Why some Canadian families are still struggling to see their loved ones in long-term care
COVID-19 cases in Nova Scotia are in the single digits, but Andy Gillis still hasn't seen his 85-year-old mother in three months. While regulations around visits to nursing homes have loosened, staff shortages have made it difficult to co-ordinate more frequent visits. "As time has gone by and the cases have dropped, the amount of harm being done both emotionally and physically to people in these homes is outweighing the benefit," said Gillis. Read more
They had travel insurance before the pandemic. Why don't they qualify for a cash refund?
When Kevin Lyons cancelled his family's trip to Italy and an accompanying Mediterranean cruise earlier this year, he expected to be reimbursed for the $6,700 he spent on the vacation. But that's not how things played out. Instead, TD Bank said that because he'd been offered future credits from both his airline and cruise company, he didn't have any claim to a refund. That's something Lyons is planning to fight in court, as the lead plaintiff in a class-action lawsuit over TD's refusal to pay out claims. Read more
What else is going on?
Testing sewage for COVID-19 could be "early warning" system, Ontario researchers hope
Nasal swabs aren't the only way to test for the virus.
Cogeco owner rebuffs Rogers-backed takeover offer again: "Our shares are not for sale"
Louis Audet says his refusal is final.
Pandemic vintage expected to be a wine to remember
This year may be a hard one to swallow, but winemakers say it might go down easy in bottle form.
This bicycle rack has been recalled due to a fall hazard
The front bicycle rack may detach from the bicycle and cause the front wheel to abruptly stop, posing a fall hazard.
