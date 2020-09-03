Why flu shots are more important than ever; Advertising watchdog slaps Telus: CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Want this in your inbox? Get the Marketplace newsletter every Friday.

Want to avoid a 'twindemic'? Experts say get a flu shot.

While COVID-19 has already thrown a wrench in many of our plans this year, it could be worse. Doctors are warning that flu season might sneak up on us if we don't get our flu shots in time. They're hoping to avoid what some have termed a "twindemic" — an influx of people becoming ill as influenza and the new coronavirus circulate at the same time. Read more

Pediatrician Dr. Jacob Rosenberg, pictured before the COVID-19 pandemic, says it's critical for children over six months of age to get the flu vaccine this year. Children are considered high risk for influenza and although they don't usually get critically ill from COVID-19, it's not known whether co-infection with flu could change that. (Craig Chivers/CBC)

Canada's first PPE testing facility is coming. Here's what you should know.

When the pandemic hit, many provinces had to act fast to secure personal protective equipment (PPE) for health-care workers. But the global demand made it hard to source products from international suppliers. As a result, many local facilities pivoted to help produce equipment, but were held up by a 12-week testing period that was needed before the products could be delivered to essential workers. That's going to change with a new PPE testing facility in Winnipeg that will cut wait times down to less than two weeks. Read more

The federal government says investment in a new PPE testing facility in Winnipeg, half of which will be provided by the province, will help speed up standard-testing of PPE made in Canada, allowing it to get to health-care workers more quickly. (Nicholas Pfosi/Reuters)

Telus slapped by advertising watchdog for claim that high Canadian wireless prices are a 'myth'

In a recent decision from Ad Standards Canada, the industry regulator found that a full-page Telus newspaper campaign in Quebec mixed up issues of affordability and price to give the impression wireless prices were lower in Canada than other countries. The claim was based on a 2019 PricewaterhouseCoopers study on wireless affordability in Canada. But members of the self-regulating advertising industry council said the study didn't back up the claim. Read more

Canada's advertising industry watchdog says Telus misled consumers with a claim that it's a 'myth' that Canadians pay some of the highest wireless prices in the world. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Here's another reason to wash your jeans less — it's polluting Canada's great lakes

Yup, researchers at the University of Toronto say they detected microfibres linked to blue jeans in places ranging from the shallow suburban lakes of southern Ontario, to the Great Lakes and all the way up to the Arctic Archipelago. The researchers found that a pair of used jeans can release approximately 56,000 microfibres per wash.They suggest that denim lovers try to get as much wear out of their jeans as they can before throwing them in the washing machine. Read more

You might want to think twice before washing your blue jeans. (OShuma/Shutterstock)

What else is going on?

WestJet boosts fees after Nav Canada rate hike, may appeal increase

The company's CEO says the higher fee will result in even fewer fliers and undermine its economic recovery.

China will resume direct flights to Beijing from Canada, 7 other nations

In March, all flights were directed to other airports to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Health Canada changes course on COVID-19 testing at home

The rapid tests are similar to home pregnancy tests and currently exist as prototypes.

McDonald's sued for racial discrimination in U.S. by over 50 Black franchisees

The plaintiffs allege they were steered to stores requiring high security and insurance costs.

These kids pillows have been recalled due to an excess of lead

Owners are advised to stop using the U-shaped pillows and return them to a Ximi Vogue store.

This wireless charger has been recalled for being a possible fire hazard

The Merkury-branded product was sold at Canadian Tire.

Marketplace needs your help

(CBC)

Are you actively trying to get your phone, tablet, laptop or desktop computer repaired? If so, we want to hear from you. Please share your stories, photos and documentation to marketplace@cbc.ca

Have your wedding plans gone up in smoke? If you're having trouble with refunds, booking a new wedding date, or are still waiting for a call back from vendors who were supposed to work with you on your big day, we want to hear from you. Contact us at marketplace@cbc.ca

Catch up on past episodes of Marketplace any time on CBC Gem.