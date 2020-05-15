Air Canada racks up U.S. complaints; Will Tenet bring crowds back to theatres? CBC's Marketplace Cheat Sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Air Canada is facing heat for its COVID-19 refund policies south of the border, too

Air Canada had the second-highest number of complaints about refunds to the U.S. Department of Transportation of any airline — domestic or international — in May. Here at home, Air Canada and other Canadian carriers have refused to reimburse most customers whose flights were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. airlines, on the other hand, are required to issue refunds and not just vouchers. Filing a complaint to the U.S. regulator is one way passengers are trying to get their money back. Read more

Child safety expert warns against hand sanitizer packaged like snacks

One brand of hand sanitizer looks similar to a squeeze pouch that would contain liquid snacks like yogurt or applesauce, and also features characters like the Paw Patrol and Barbie on its packaging. Experts worry this might give kids the wrong idea. "This can easily find its way into a young child's hand, no problem, and could easily be mistaken for an edible product," said Chantal Walsh, a health promotion specialist with Child Safety Link. Read more

Hand sanitizer pouches that look very similar to squeeze pouches for applesauce, yogurt, and other liquid snacks have been spotted for sale in Halifax. (Child Safety Link)

Is Tenet worth the risk? Some doctors say no. Theatres say please

The summer movie season is usually jam-packed with blockbusters. But COVID-19 has sidelined all of that. Many film studios have postponed high-profile films indefinitely, while others have released them straight to video on demand. Except for Christopher Nolan's new film Tenet. The movie hits screens this weekend, and theatres are hoping viewers will come back in droves, but some doctors say it's not worth the risk. Read more

Theatres across the country have adapted their protocols to make it safe for moviegoers, but it is still uncertain whether those actions will be enough to draw crowds. (Melinda Sue Gordon/Warner Bros. Entertainment/The Associated Press)

Many students have the option to 'virtually' go back to school. But how will it work?

Earlier this year, schools across the country had to move quickly to implement remote learning. But as students prepare to head back to school in September — in person or online — many parents are hoping they've had enough time to successfully work out the kinks. Unlike the ad-hoc solutions put in place when the pandemic hit, many school boards say they're intentionally creating virtual schools with separate, dedicated staff adhering to the same curriculum as their in-class peers. Read more

Districts and boards offering remote learning are typically creating centralized virtual schools with dedicated, online-focused staff directly connecting with students during the school day. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

What else is going on?

Toronto dentist charged with sexual assault of patients allowed to keep practising with conditions

Marketplace co-host David Common reports.

Survey launched to gauge hardship on seniors in care homes during pandemic

Residents of long-term care and assisted living facilities have been 'profoundly impacted,' says B.C. seniors advocate.

These Ditto-branded razors and refill cartridges have been recalled due to a laceration hazard

The razors may cut the skin during use.

Former Foodora workers reach $3.46M settlement with app's parent company

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers complained couriers were losing their jobs just as COVID-19 was spreading.

Fresh peaches recalled in Canada after salmonella outbreak in U.S.

Wegmans peaches are among the multiple products being recalled in Canada over salmonella concerns related to California company Prima Wawona.

