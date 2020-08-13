Single-use plastic ban delayed by COVID-19; Salmonella outbreak sends dozens to hospital: CBC's Marketplace

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

The pandemic has delayed a single-use plastic ban — but activists aren't giving up just yet

COVID-19 may have pushed the federal government's plan to introduce a single-use plastic ban to the backburner, but activists are hopeful the delay is just a temporary setback. Plastic use has skyrocketed during the pandemic, as many businesses have suspended reusable programs over fears of spreading the virus. But many scientists and medical professionals now believe that reusable containers and bags can be used safely as long as they are washed. Read more

Hundreds have fallen ill after consuming Salmonella-contaminated onions

The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning people not to eat, use, sell or serve any red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions from Thomson International Inc. of Bakersfield, Calif. More than 300 people between the ages of three to 100 have fallen ill after consuming the onions. At least 48 of those people have been hospitalized. Read more

People who became ill ate red onions from Thomson International Inc. at home, at restaurants and in residential-care settings, the Public Health Agency of Canada said. (FlowerPhotos/Universal Images Group/Getty)

Experts urge Canadians to change their passwords in wake of CRA attack

Security experts are warning that thousands of people affected by recent cyberattacks on the Canada Revenue Agency and federal government computer systems could be vulnerable to other attacks.The CRA says it will send letters to everyone whose data was compromised in the attacks, but in the meantime, experts say it's a good idea to change your passwords anyway — especially if you use the same one for multiple accounts. Read more

Hackers have accessed the CRA and GCKey accounts of thousands of Canadians in recent days. (Kacper Pempel/Reuters)

Canada's Competition Bureau is investigating Amazon for possible anti-competitive practices

The Competition Bureau is investigating the Seattle-based company for, among other things, potentially influencing buyers to purchase its own products over those sold by resellers. While Amazon sells millions of items itself, it also acts as a conduit for sales of products from other businesses that Amazon doesn't have in stock, in exchange for a cut of every sale in the process. While its investigation is ongoing, the Compeition Bureau says "there is no conclusion of wrongdoing at this time." Read more

The Competition Bureau is seeking input from third party sellers in Canada that have used Amazon to conduct sales online. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

What else is going on?

These crab cakes have been recalled due to a Salmonella risk

Modern brand Tarragon Remoulade and Modern Meat brand 'Crab' Cakes, made with onions grown by Thomson International Inc. have been recalled from the marketplace.

Canada-U.S. border will remain closed until Sept. 21

"We will continue to do what's necessary to keep our communities safe," says Public Safety Minister Bill Blair.

Daughter says COVID-19 visitor restrictions traumatized family when father died at Sunnybrook

Lisa Feingold of Toronto says the hospital's restrictions made it difficult to say a proper goodbye to her dad.

How COVID-19 is changing back-to-school shopping and budgets

Deciding whether or not to send kids back to school has an impact on the supplies they will need.

(CBC Marketplace)

