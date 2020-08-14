Ford recalls over 60,000 vehicles; Transport Canada says no mask, no flight: CBC's Marketplace cheat sheet

Miss something this week? Don't panic. CBC's Marketplace rounds up the consumer and health news you need.

Ford is recalling over 60,000 vehicles. Here's what you need to know

Heads up, drivers. If you ride in a Ford Edge with 2015 through 2018 model years, a Lincoln MKX with 2016 through 2018 model years or a 2020 Lincoln Corsair, you'll want to see if your vehicle has been recalled. The company says the Edge and MKX have braking issues, and the Corsair has a risk of a fractured rear coil spring. Both of these issues may increase the likelihood of a car crash, Ford says. Read more about the recall.

Transport Canada says if you can't wear a mask for medical reasons, prove it — or don't fly

A passenger wears a mask while boarding in Houston in May. Travellers who say they have a medical reason for not wearing a mask will now have to present proof from a physician while flying in Canada. (David J. Phillip/The Associated Press)

If you want to fly, you better mask up. Passengers who are unable to wear a face mask due to a medical condition must now present an official doctor's note stating that they are exempt from the rule, or they will be denied boarding. Read more about the new regulations.

A Toronto dentist charged with sexual assault is still working — and patients might not know about it

Amir Haydarian, 54, was charged more than six weeks ago with multiple counts of sexual assault and sexual interference involving minors, with patients alleged to be among the victims. But while an investigation into his actions is ongoing, he's still practising and is not required to inform his patients of the charges.



"People have a right to know," says University of Toronto bioethicist Kerry Bowman. "Legally, it's quite complicated, but ethically, you have to have mechanisms where, if you believe there is any significant risk to a person — and particularly a child — that notification needs to be made clear to the public.



Marketplace's David Common reports.

A Toronto dentist, Amir Haydarian, is facing multiple sexual assault charges, and CBC News has learned some of the alleged victims are patients, including children, but the dentist currently doesn't face any restrictions on his practice. 2:05

Nearly 2 million people have already downloaded Canada's COVID Alert app. What does that mean for public health?

In the week since the app has launched in Ontario, there's been a flurry of downloads. But as other provinces prepare to launch the app, many Canadians still have questions about how it actually works. The app is meant to notify users when they've spent time in close proximity to another app user who's reported a positive coronavirus test result. Experts say the more people download the app, the more effective it will be at stopping the spread of COVID-19. Read more about the app.

The COVID Alert app is so far only functional in Ontario, but the federal government expects it will roll out in other provinces soon. (Thomas Daigle/CBC)

What else is going on?

Gaps in interprovincial contact tracing increase COVID-19 risks while flying, critics say

Part of the problem appears to be that each province or territory is responsible for tracking cases within its borders, but flights often span multiple jurisdictions.

Hand sanitizer recall sparks concern but product still safe and effective when made properly

Look for hand sanitizers with at least 60 per cent ethanol, say experts.

COVID-19 lays waste to entry-level job market and young people will pay the price for years

The coronavirus has taken a heavy toll on workers, but young graduates perhaps most of all.

Air Canada to launch revamped Aeroplan program in November

The airline is revamping its Aeroplan loyalty program in an effort to boost membership amid a global travel industry devastated by the pandemic.

